Palestine Solidarity Central Coast Car Caravan
Date:
Saturday, February 03, 2024
Time:
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Free Palestine!
Location Details:
1PM: Meet at 650 River St., Santa Cruz (Ross parking lot)
Join us next Saturday for a Palestine Solidarity Car Caravan! We’re making our way through town to let Santa Cruz know we are all with Palestine!
Before the caravan begins, we will be decorating our cars. We will have decorating materials but please bring flags, car markers, posters and don’t forget your keffiyehs!
Our caravan will end at Depot Park at which point we will conclude with a picnic! Bring your own food or something to share if you would like! If you aren’t able to bring anything don’t let that stop you from coming through! Please come by and share space with us! 🍉
Palestine Solidarity Central Coast
https://linktr.ee/PalestinianSolidarityCC
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C2tPRNVJmQV/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jan 29, 2024 7:12PM
