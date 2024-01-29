Join us next Saturday for a Palestine Solidarity Car Caravan! We’re making our way through town to let Santa Cruz know we are all with Palestine!Before the caravan begins, we will be decorating our cars. We will have decorating materials but please bring flags, car markers, posters and don’t forget your keffiyehs!Our caravan will end at Depot Park at which point we will conclude with a picnic! Bring your own food or something to share if you would like! If you aren’t able to bring anything don’t let that stop you from coming through! Please come by and share space with us! 🍉Palestine Solidarity Central Coast