U.S. Labor & Workers

IBT 808 Sec.Treas Chris Silvera on "confederate" Being Invited by IBT Pres. SOB

by Labor Video Projectt
Mon, Jan 29, 2024 6:13PM
New York Teamsters Local 808 Executive Secretary Chris Silvera has protested the visit of past president Trump to the Teamsters national headquarters on January 31, 2024 to see if the Teamsters should endorse him. Silvera calls Trump a confederate.
sm_silvera_chris_rail_rallyy.jpg
original image (640x556)
IBT 808 Sec.Treas Chris Silvera on "confederate" Being Invited By IBT Pres. Sean O'Brien To IBT HQ

Teamsters International President Sean O'Brien has enraged Teamsters throughout the country when he secretly met with former president Trump at Mar-O-Lago and followed this up when he ordered the entire Executive Board to come to the Washington headquarters for a personal meeting with Trump to see whether the Teamsters should support him in the 2024 elections.

One of the Teamster leaders that has challenged this is IBT 808 Secretary Treasurer Chris Silvera who is also the past president of Teamsters National Black Caucus. He calls Trump a "confederate" who does not belong at the Teamster national headquarters.

He was interviewed by WorkWeek on 1/26/24.

§Teamster President Sean O'Brien At Private Meeting With Trump
by Labor Video Projectt
Mon, Jan 29, 2024 6:13PM
sm_trump___o_brien.jpg
original image (841x841)
Teamster president Sean O'Brien had a private meeting at Mar-a-Lago with racist and union buster Trump. Then he invited him to the Teamster national headquarters to discuss whether the Teamsters should endorse him.
https://youtu.be/q3es-Td8MUc
§Trump Faced Demonstrations Against His Racism But That Doesn't Matter to IBT Pres O'Brien
by Labor Video Projectt
Mon, Jan 29, 2024 6:13PM
sm_trump__no_hate_protest.jpg
original image (4844x3343)
Despite protests against the racist and anti-immigrant tirades and the banning of Muslims from coming to the US IBT president Sean O'Briien invited him to their national headquarters.
https://youtu.be/q3es-Td8MUc
