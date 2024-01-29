New York Teamsters Local 808 Executive Secretary Chris Silvera has protested the visit of past president Trump to the Teamsters national headquarters on January 31, 2024 to see if the Teamsters should endorse him. Silvera calls Trump a confederate.

IBT 808 Sec.Treas Chris Silvera on "confederate" Being Invited By IBT Pres. Sean O'Brien To IBT HQTeamsters International President Sean O'Brien has enraged Teamsters throughout the country when he secretly met with former president Trump at Mar-O-Lago and followed this up when he ordered the entire Executive Board to come to the Washington headquarters for a personal meeting with Trump to see whether the Teamsters should support him in the 2024 elections.One of the Teamster leaders that has challenged this is IBT 808 Secretary Treasurer Chris Silvera who is also the past president of Teamsters National Black Caucus. He calls Trump a "confederate" who does not belong at the Teamster national headquarters.He was interviewed by WorkWeek on 1/26/24.Additional Media:NYC Workers Rally In Solidarity With Railworkers & Against Republicrats Union BustingGeorge Floyd's Murder, Unions, World Working Class & Capitalism With IBT808 President Chris SilveraThe Democrats, AFL-CIO, ILWU, Vermont AFL-CIO & Palestine with Clarence Thomas ILWU Local 10 retiredAFL-CIO Richard Trumka Supports A General Strike In Myanmar To Defend Democracy, But Not Hear In The United States?WW 5-12-21 The Role Of Israel & Zionism In The US & Labor"I Can't Breath" ILWU 10 &34 Speak Out About Lynching of George Floyd & Action Against Police TerrorEnough Is Enough! Thousand Speak Out & Rally In SF Against Murder of George Floyd & Systemic RacismILWU 10/34 Shutdown On 2020 May Day Rally/Caravan In Oakland An Injury To One Is An Injury To All!WorkWeekProduction of Labor Video Project