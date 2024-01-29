From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
IBT 808 Sec.Treas Chris Silvera on "confederate" Being Invited by IBT Pres. SOB
New York Teamsters Local 808 Executive Secretary Chris Silvera has protested the visit of past president Trump to the Teamsters national headquarters on January 31, 2024 to see if the Teamsters should endorse him. Silvera calls Trump a confederate.
IBT 808 Sec.Treas Chris Silvera on "confederate" Being Invited By IBT Pres. Sean O'Brien To IBT HQ
Teamsters International President Sean O'Brien has enraged Teamsters throughout the country when he secretly met with former president Trump at Mar-O-Lago and followed this up when he ordered the entire Executive Board to come to the Washington headquarters for a personal meeting with Trump to see whether the Teamsters should support him in the 2024 elections.
One of the Teamster leaders that has challenged this is IBT 808 Secretary Treasurer Chris Silvera who is also the past president of Teamsters National Black Caucus. He calls Trump a "confederate" who does not belong at the Teamster national headquarters.
He was interviewed by WorkWeek on 1/26/24.
Additional Media:
NYC Workers Rally In Solidarity With Railworkers & Against Republicrats Union Busting
https://youtu.be/IefBs0VG3GE
George Floyd's Murder, Unions, World Working Class & Capitalism With IBT808 President Chris Silvera
https://youtu.be/Cvv7sL1Uadc
The Democrats, AFL-CIO, ILWU, Vermont AFL-CIO & Palestine with Clarence Thomas ILWU Local 10 retired
https://youtu.be/0HUm2D0QzYU
AFL-CIO Richard Trumka Supports A General Strike In Myanmar To Defend Democracy, But Not Hear In The United States?
https://www.facebook.com/vtworkers/photos/pcb.2874682119420697/2874640449424864/
WW 5-12-21 The Role Of Israel & Zionism In The US & Labor
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-5-12-21-the-role-of-israel-zionism-in-the-us-labor
"I Can't Breath" ILWU 10 &34 Speak Out About Lynching of George Floyd & Action Against Police Terror
https://youtu.be/V7Kbu0p-_oA
Enough Is Enough! Thousand Speak Out & Rally In SF Against Murder of George Floyd & Systemic Racism
https://youtu.be/j2wk4aVwcXQ
ILWU 10/34 Shutdown On 2020 May Day Rally/Caravan In Oakland An Injury To One Is An Injury To All!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A98SAF9MsDs&t=176s
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
Teamsters International President Sean O'Brien has enraged Teamsters throughout the country when he secretly met with former president Trump at Mar-O-Lago and followed this up when he ordered the entire Executive Board to come to the Washington headquarters for a personal meeting with Trump to see whether the Teamsters should support him in the 2024 elections.
One of the Teamster leaders that has challenged this is IBT 808 Secretary Treasurer Chris Silvera who is also the past president of Teamsters National Black Caucus. He calls Trump a "confederate" who does not belong at the Teamster national headquarters.
He was interviewed by WorkWeek on 1/26/24.
Additional Media:
NYC Workers Rally In Solidarity With Railworkers & Against Republicrats Union Busting
https://youtu.be/IefBs0VG3GE
George Floyd's Murder, Unions, World Working Class & Capitalism With IBT808 President Chris Silvera
https://youtu.be/Cvv7sL1Uadc
The Democrats, AFL-CIO, ILWU, Vermont AFL-CIO & Palestine with Clarence Thomas ILWU Local 10 retired
https://youtu.be/0HUm2D0QzYU
AFL-CIO Richard Trumka Supports A General Strike In Myanmar To Defend Democracy, But Not Hear In The United States?
https://www.facebook.com/vtworkers/photos/pcb.2874682119420697/2874640449424864/
WW 5-12-21 The Role Of Israel & Zionism In The US & Labor
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-5-12-21-the-role-of-israel-zionism-in-the-us-labor
"I Can't Breath" ILWU 10 &34 Speak Out About Lynching of George Floyd & Action Against Police Terror
https://youtu.be/V7Kbu0p-_oA
Enough Is Enough! Thousand Speak Out & Rally In SF Against Murder of George Floyd & Systemic Racism
https://youtu.be/j2wk4aVwcXQ
ILWU 10/34 Shutdown On 2020 May Day Rally/Caravan In Oakland An Injury To One Is An Injury To All!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A98SAF9MsDs&t=176s
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/q3es-Td8MUc
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network