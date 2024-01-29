top
View events for the week of 5/31/2024
Santa Cruz Indymedia Racial Justice

36th Annual Honoring of the Elders

sm_36th_annual_honoring_of_the_elders.jpg
original image (1545x2000)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, May 31, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Annual Honoring of the Elders Gathering
Location Details:
Mount Madonna County Park, 7850 Pole Line Rd, Watsonville
Join us for the 36th annual Honoring of the Elders gathering! The focus of this event is to honor our Native American Elders. We will have native dancers, drummers, singers, an Elders talking circle, stories, food, native craft vendors, and more!

Location: Inspiration Point inside Mt. Madonna County Park.

The event is free to attend. Limited parking is available at Inspiration Point. Additional parking is located a short way from the event at Old Deer Pen day-use area. Please respect all signs and drive carefully through the park.

When we treat our elders with respect, we teach our children how to treat us and others with respect. In this way, the teaching of tradition continues and the family circle remains strong. Families come from many parts of the world, to share in this serene traditional gathering. Mount Madonna has been home to the California First People and their ceremonies for centuries. That is why this special location is used to this day. The T.E.N.A Council is grateful to the people and to the land for making it possible to bring this special gathering to our community.
For more information: https://honortheelders.com/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jan 29, 2024 3:31PM
Add Your Comments
