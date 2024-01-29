36th Annual Honoring of the Elders

Date:

Friday, May 31, 2024

Time:

7:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Annual Honoring of the Elders Gathering

Location Details:

Mount Madonna County Park, 7850 Pole Line Rd, Watsonville

Join us for the 36th annual Honoring of the Elders gathering! The focus of this event is to honor our Native American Elders. We will have native dancers, drummers, singers, an Elders talking circle, stories, food, native craft vendors, and more!



Location: Inspiration Point inside Mt. Madonna County Park.



The event is free to attend. Limited parking is available at Inspiration Point. Additional parking is located a short way from the event at Old Deer Pen day-use area. Please respect all signs and drive carefully through the park.



When we treat our elders with respect, we teach our children how to treat us and others with respect. In this way, the teaching of tradition continues and the family circle remains strong. Families come from many parts of the world, to share in this serene traditional gathering. Mount Madonna has been home to the California First People and their ceremonies for centuries. That is why this special location is used to this day. The T.E.N.A Council is grateful to the people and to the land for making it possible to bring this special gathering to our community.