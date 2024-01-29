San Francisco Film Screening & Discussion of ""The Occupation of the American Mind"

Date:

Sunday, February 04, 2024

Time:

2:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Pine Church

426 33rd Ave

San Francisco, CA

This in-person event at Pine Church in the Richmond district in San Francisco is intended to educate and activate the community by discussing ways in which we can support the struggle of the Palestinian people.