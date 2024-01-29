From the Open-Publishing Calendar
San Francisco Film Screening & Discussion of ""The Occupation of the American Mind"
Sunday, February 04, 2024
2:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Screening
Angela
Pine Church
426 33rd Ave
San Francisco, CA
This in-person event at Pine Church in the Richmond district in San Francisco is intended to educate and activate the community by discussing ways in which we can support the struggle of the Palestinian people.
For more information: https://www.araborganizing.org/events/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jan 29, 2024 9:26AM
