Pack the Court for the Bay Bridge 78!

Friday, February 02, 2024

8:30 AM - 8:30 AM

Court Date

Angela

850 Bryant St

San Francisco, CA

Bay Area: Pack the court for the Bay Bridge 78!



The #BayBridge78 are back in court on the heels of San Francisco’s historic ceasefire resolution, joining the millions demanding an end to the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.



Join us to tell San Francisco DA @BrookeJenkins_SF to DROP THE CHARGES:



Thursday, Feb 1 & Friday, Feb 2

Gather at 8:30 AM

850 Bryant Street, San Francisco



We will not be silent while DA Brooke Jenkins targets 78 community members who took action for a ceasefire and end to US military aid to Israel. The movement for a Free Palestine will not be silenced by political repression!



Over 170 local and national organizations have endorsed the campaign to drop the charges against the Bay Bridge 78, who are facing 5 charges each. Pack the courts and demand the DA DROP THE CHARGES NOW!



Learn more and take action with our Drop the Charges Toolkit: bit.ly/BayBridge78