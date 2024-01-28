From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Discussion about the Movement in Support of Liberation for Palestine
Date:
Sunday, February 04, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
https://triplejustice.org
Email:
Location Details:
The Long Haul
3124 Shattuck Ave
Berkeley CA 94705
3124 Shattuck Ave
Berkeley CA 94705
Discussion regarding the solidarity and support of liberation for Palestine
What are the strengths, challenges, how can we achieve more together? How can we be more unified? More varied? Braver? More resilient? More Consistent? etc. Lets discuss and put our thoughts to action together.
For more information: https://triplejustice.org
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jan 28, 2024 11:25PM
