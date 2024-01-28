Discussion about the Movement in Support of Liberation for Palestine

Date:

Sunday, February 04, 2024

Time:

6:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

https://triplejustice.org

Location Details:

The Long Haul

3124 Shattuck Ave

Berkeley CA 94705

Discussion regarding the solidarity and support of liberation for Palestine

What are the strengths, challenges, how can we achieve more together? How can we be more unified? More varied? Braver? More resilient? More Consistent? etc. Lets discuss and put our thoughts to action together.