O'odham Solidarity with Palestine: Native People Urge End to Colonization and Genocide
O'odham Solidarity with Palestine demanded a ceasefire and end to colonization and genocide, during the tribal inauguration of leaders at Gila River Indian Community, south of Phoenix, Arizona. O'odham said Israeli-trained police and Israeli-trained border patrol and Israeli surveillance towers are exploiting and militarizing O'odham lands of Gila River, Akimel O'odham, Hia Ced, and Tohono O'odham in southern Arizona.
GILA RIVER: O'odham Solidarity with Palestine
O'odham demand a permanent ceasefire, resistance to colonial occupation, and acknowledgment of the genocide
By O'odham Solidarity with Palestine, Censored News
GILA RIVER INDIAN COMMUNITY, Arizona -- Outside of the Gila River Indian Community tribal Inauguration, consisting of Tohono O’odham and Akimel O’odham tribal governments, along with the state governor, politicians -- and we still held it down in prayer. Informing people that our lands are being exploited and heavily militarized by Israeli-trained police, Israeli-trained border patrol, Israeli-partnered facilities and Israeli surveillance towers that keep community members from coming back home. Had to remind the mi:ligan cops and employees where they’re at after poor attempts to dispute with us.
