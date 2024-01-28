top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine International U.S. Anti-War Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

O'odham Solidarity with Palestine: Native People Urge End to Colonization and Genocide

by O'odham Solidarity with Palestine
Sun, Jan 28, 2024 9:05PM
O'odham Solidarity with Palestine demanded a ceasefire and end to colonization and genocide, during the tribal inauguration of leaders at Gila River Indian Community, south of Phoenix, Arizona. O'odham said Israeli-trained police and Israeli-trained border patrol and Israeli surveillance towers are exploiting and militarizing O'odham lands of Gila River, Akimel O'odham, Hia Ced, and Tohono O'odham in southern Arizona.
sm_421660869_17899143629939841_8998676781278767328_n__1___1_.jpg
original image (640x640)
GILA RIVER: O'odham Solidarity with Palestine

O'odham demand a permanent ceasefire, resistance to colonial occupation, and acknowledgment of the genocide

By O'odham Solidarity with Palestine, Censored News

GILA RIVER INDIAN COMMUNITY, Arizona -- Outside of the Gila River Indian Community tribal Inauguration, consisting of Tohono O’odham and Akimel O’odham tribal governments, along with the state governor, politicians -- and we still held it down in prayer. Informing people that our lands are being exploited and heavily militarized by Israeli-trained police, Israeli-trained border patrol, Israeli-partnered facilities and Israeli surveillance towers that keep community members from coming back home. Had to remind the mi:ligan cops and employees where they’re at after poor attempts to dispute with us.

Also see:
Lakota Red Warrior Society: Solidarity with Palestine from the Banks of Wounded Knee Creek in South Dakota, Censored News
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2023/11/red-warrior-society-solidarity-with.html
For more information: https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2024/01/gil...
§
by O'odham Solidarity with Palestine
Sun, Jan 28, 2024 9:05PM
sm_421760285_17899143620939841_2647768024831701338_n__1_.jpg
original image (640x639)
O'odham Solidarity with Palestine during the inauguration of tribal leaders on Saturday, January 20, at Wild Horse Pass Hotel, Gila River Indian Community, Arizona. Photo courtesy O'odham Solidarity with Palestine.
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2024/01/gil...
§
by O'odham Solidarity with Palestine
Sun, Jan 28, 2024 9:05PM
screenshot_2024-01-22_1.06.50_pm__1_.png
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2024/01/gil...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$30.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code