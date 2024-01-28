top
US
Indybay
U.S. Labor & Workers

NO Meeting with "Insurrectionist" Says IBT VP John Palmer after Order from IBT Pres SOB

by Labor Video Project
Sun, Jan 28, 2024 11:34AM
Teamster president Sean O'Brien SOB met privately with Trump at Mar-a-Lago and then ordered all Teamster executive Board member to come to DC on January 31, 2024 to meet with past president Trump. IBT Vice President John Palmer rejected the order and said that SOB and the Teamsters should not be meeting with an "insurrectionist" which he said is a violation of their bylaws and constitution.
trump_insurrection.jpeg
Teamsters president Sean O'Brien after having a private meeting with former US president Sean O’Brian at Mar-a-Lago ordered all members of the IBT executive board to a meeting with Trump at the IBT International Headquarters on January 30, 2024 to discuss whether the IBT should support him in the upcoming election.

Teamster vice president John Palmer said he would not attend the meeting and charged that O'Brien was violating the constitution and bylaws of the International by meeting with an "insurrectionist". He also talks about the crisis in the Teamsters and the struggles in labor. This interview was done on 1/26/24.

Additional Media:

The Teamsters, TDU, Sean O'Brien, Trump & The Upcoming Workers Struggles With IBT VP John Palmer
https://youtu.be/Cc9cm13WEr4

The UPS Contract, Union Democracy, Business Unionism & Retaliation With IBT VP John Palmer
https://youtu.be/SHbhk97VTzM

The 2023 IBT UPS Contract:Fighting Business Unionism & The Struggle With Amazon
https://youtu.be/D1h6vGwW2os

The Teamsters 2023 UPS Contract Fight, Democracy & Union Power With IBT VP John Palmer
https://youtu.be/ZlirerDyuf4

UPS Contract Struggle At Crossroads, Union Democracy & Workers Power With Philly IBT623 Pres Richard Hooker
https://youtu.be/aEEJWBYkdfA

Where Is Sean?
https://youtu.be/RcE1XHhA3q4

A Missed Opportunity? A Closer Look at the Teamster-UPS Agreement
https://socialistproject.ca/2023/08/missed-opportunity-closer-look-teamsters-ups/

Stop Robo Trucks! IBT At CA Capitol Demand That Gov. Newsom Sign AB316: Some Say "Fuck Gavin Newsom”
https://youtu.be/oLJadfSMEgU

Western IBT VP Rome Aloise Removed From Union Positions After Corruption Scandal Exposures
https://youtu.be/dUlcnk3CbqM

Challenging IBT Hoffa's Support For Trump's Tariffs - IBT VP John Palmer Opposes Trade War
https://youtu.be/XNCurXu37nI

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/vr572klkuCE
sm_trump-agenda-anti-labor-rights_2000.jpg
original image (1200x630)
Billionaire union buster, racist, sexist and open supporter of fascists Trump is getting a meeting at the Teamsters national headquarters with the personal invitation of President Sean O'Brien.
https://youtu.be/vr572klkuCE
