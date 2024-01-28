Teamster president Sean O'Brien SOB met privately with Trump at Mar-a-Lago and then ordered all Teamster executive Board member to come to DC on January 31, 2024 to meet with past president Trump. IBT Vice President John Palmer rejected the order and said that SOB and the Teamsters should not be meeting with an "insurrectionist" which he said is a violation of their bylaws and constitution.

Teamsters president Sean O'Brien after having a private meeting with former US president Sean O'Brian at Mar-a-Lago ordered all members of the IBT executive board to a meeting with Trump at the IBT International Headquarters on January 30, 2024 to discuss whether the IBT should support him in the upcoming election.Teamster vice president John Palmer said he would not attend the meeting and charged that O'Brien was violating the constitution and bylaws of the International by meeting with an "insurrectionist". He also talks about the crisis in the Teamsters and the struggles in labor. This interview was done on 1/26/24.