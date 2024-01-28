Virtual Meeting: Codepink Community Call

Date:

Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Time:

3:30 PM - 4:30 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Zoom

Join the CODEPINK team and local CODEPINK chapters for our monthly community meeting on Tuesday, January 30 at 3:30 pm PT!



We will do reportbacks and hear from CODEPINK members and organizers! Our Palestine campaigner, Nour, will also share updates on the new year in the struggle for Palestinian Liberation.