From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Virtual Meeting: Codepink Community Call
Date:
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Time:
3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom
Join the CODEPINK team and local CODEPINK chapters for our monthly community meeting on Tuesday, January 30 at 3:30 pm PT!
We will do reportbacks and hear from CODEPINK members and organizers! Our Palestine campaigner, Nour, will also share updates on the new year in the struggle for Palestinian Liberation.
For more information: https://www.codepink.org/community0124
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jan 28, 2024 11:13AM
