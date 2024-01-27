top
Palestine North Bay / Marin

Marin County Protesters Demand Local Politicians Take Firm Stand on Gaza Genocide

by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jan 27, 2024 10:13PM
Action in central San Rafael calls out Rep. Jared Huffman for supporting Palestine genocide
sm_01_02724-858_0012.jpg
original image (2102x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

(SAN RAFAEL, Jan. 27) - On this day of Holocaust remembrance, people of good will were compelled to take to the streets to protest against the holocaust of our time that is being perpetrated by the descendants of the victims of a previous Holocaust.

The people of Marin Country staged an action sponsored by Marin Democratic Socialists as part of a nationwide protest against Israel's ongoing slaughter of Palestinians. Over a hundred assembled in central San Rafael at City Plaza.. They rallied, marched up fourth street, then down 5th back to City Plaza. They passed Rep. Jared Huffman's office where they left "bloodied" children shoes and dolls to highlight the genocidal toll and Huffman's lack of leadership on the issue.

Former House candidate and writer Norman Solomon addressed the crowd, followed by two Palestinian women. Solomon blasted Huffman for waffling on the Gaza issues and for pursuing a lethal double standard. From a very timid “anti-Zionism is often antisemitism, but not always,”, Huffman has labeled the BDS movement as anti-Semitic and has regularly voted for massive military support for Israel's genocidal war.

One sign presented a novel idea worth pursuing. It read "exchange Netanyahu for the hostages."

In a recent column, Solomon noted "One wonders whether members of Congress, now providing such easy rhetoric in public statements to justify huge and ongoing military support to Israel, would be so comfortable with those appropriations if they had to dig their own dead children out of rubble."

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jan 27, 2024 10:13PM
sm_02-02724-850_8350.jpg
original image (1466x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jan 27, 2024 10:13PM
sm_03-02724-850_8367.jpg
original image (2165x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jan 27, 2024 10:13PM
sm_04-02724-858_0024.jpg
original image (1922x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jan 27, 2024 10:13PM
sm_05-02724-850_8381.jpg
original image (2150x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jan 27, 2024 10:13PM
sm_06-02724-850_8390.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jan 27, 2024 10:13PM
sm_07-02724-858_0054.jpg
original image (1400x1516)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jan 27, 2024 10:13PM
sm_08-02724-850_8404.jpg
original image (1814x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jan 27, 2024 10:13PM
sm_09-02724-858_0070.jpg
original image (1841x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jan 27, 2024 10:13PM
sm_10-02724-850_8422.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jan 27, 2024 10:13PM
sm_11-02724-858_0077.jpg
original image (2128x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jan 27, 2024 10:13PM
sm_12-02724-858_0081.jpg
original image (2051x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jan 27, 2024 10:13PM
sm_13-02724-850_8438.jpg
original image (1907x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jan 27, 2024 10:13PM
sm_14-02724-850_8469.jpg
original image (1816x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jan 27, 2024 10:13PM
sm_15-02724-850_8485.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jan 27, 2024 10:13PM
sm_16-02724-850_8498.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jan 27, 2024 10:14PM
sm_17-02724-858_0109.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jan 27, 2024 10:14PM
sm_18-02724-858_0124.jpg
original image (1400x1431)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jan 27, 2024 10:14PM
sm_19-02724-858_0134.jpg
original image (1580x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Jan 27, 2024 10:14PM
sm_20-02724-850_8508.jpg
original image (1897x1400)
