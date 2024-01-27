From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Marin County Protesters Demand Local Politicians Take Firm Stand on Gaza Genocide
Action in central San Rafael calls out Rep. Jared Huffman for supporting Palestine genocide
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo(SAN RAFAEL, Jan. 27) - On this day of Holocaust remembrance, people of good will were compelled to take to the streets to protest against the holocaust of our time that is being perpetrated by the descendants of the victims of a previous Holocaust.
The people of Marin Country staged an action sponsored by Marin Democratic Socialists as part of a nationwide protest against Israel's ongoing slaughter of Palestinians. Over a hundred assembled in central San Rafael at City Plaza.. They rallied, marched up fourth street, then down 5th back to City Plaza. They passed Rep. Jared Huffman's office where they left "bloodied" children shoes and dolls to highlight the genocidal toll and Huffman's lack of leadership on the issue.
Former House candidate and writer Norman Solomon addressed the crowd, followed by two Palestinian women. Solomon blasted Huffman for waffling on the Gaza issues and for pursuing a lethal double standard. From a very timid “anti-Zionism is often antisemitism, but not always,”, Huffman has labeled the BDS movement as anti-Semitic and has regularly voted for massive military support for Israel's genocidal war.
One sign presented a novel idea worth pursuing. It read "exchange Netanyahu for the hostages."
In a recent column, Solomon noted "One wonders whether members of Congress, now providing such easy rhetoric in public statements to justify huge and ongoing military support to Israel, would be so comfortable with those appropriations if they had to dig their own dead children out of rubble."
See all high resolution photos here.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network