Tell Harris, Padilla, and Butler that Ceasefire is Reproductive Justice!

Date:

Monday, January 29, 2024

Time:

8:00 AM - 8:00 AM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Mexican Heritage Plaza

1700 Alum Rock Ave

San Jose, CA

You know all too well that the Biden-Harris administration has not been listening to our calls for a ceasefire. And now VP Harris is coming to the Bay Area just DAYS after we brought Biden to court in Oakland. We aren’t having it. Meet her in San Jose on Monday morning, during her Reproductive Freedoms tour -- where Senators Alex Padilla and Laphonza Butler will also be joining her!



Let's make sure she and the Senators hear US! We need you to show up to tell her that reproductive justice is not possible while Palestinian mothers, children, hospitals, and schools are being bombed. Permanent ceasefire now and no US funds for genocide!



Bring signs connecting the dots between reproductive justice and a ceasefire, your demands for the Biden admin to end this U.S.-backed genocide, your keffiyehs, flags, and of course your ENERGY!