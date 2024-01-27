From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Tell Harris, Padilla, and Butler that Ceasefire is Reproductive Justice!
Date:
Monday, January 29, 2024
Time:
8:00 AM - 8:00 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Mexican Heritage Plaza
1700 Alum Rock Ave
San Jose, CA
1700 Alum Rock Ave
San Jose, CA
You know all too well that the Biden-Harris administration has not been listening to our calls for a ceasefire. And now VP Harris is coming to the Bay Area just DAYS after we brought Biden to court in Oakland. We aren’t having it. Meet her in San Jose on Monday morning, during her Reproductive Freedoms tour -- where Senators Alex Padilla and Laphonza Butler will also be joining her!
Let's make sure she and the Senators hear US! We need you to show up to tell her that reproductive justice is not possible while Palestinian mothers, children, hospitals, and schools are being bombed. Permanent ceasefire now and no US funds for genocide!
Bring signs connecting the dots between reproductive justice and a ceasefire, your demands for the Biden admin to end this U.S.-backed genocide, your keffiyehs, flags, and of course your ENERGY!
Let's make sure she and the Senators hear US! We need you to show up to tell her that reproductive justice is not possible while Palestinian mothers, children, hospitals, and schools are being bombed. Permanent ceasefire now and no US funds for genocide!
Bring signs connecting the dots between reproductive justice and a ceasefire, your demands for the Biden admin to end this U.S.-backed genocide, your keffiyehs, flags, and of course your ENERGY!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C2nO6twp4v0/?i...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jan 27, 2024 7:56PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network