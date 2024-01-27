24th Annual, California Rosa Parks Day Dinner and California State Capitol Celebration by Khubaka, Michael Harris

2024 Rosa Parks Day in California and beyond, we pause to reflect upon Sister Rosa, and remember her example of “Womanity” showcasing dignified faith, work and courage, this special 2024 Black History Month we begin preparations for our 25th Annual Rosa Parks Day Celebration in her winter home of Los Angeles, California.

Join us as we celebrate our 24th Annual, California Rosa Parks Day



Friday, February 4, 2000, Rosa Parks Day was officially established by our California State Legislature and filed with the Secretary of State Office; following legislation from the State of Michigan where Rosa Louise McCauley Parks spent the majority of her life after being exiled from the State of Alabama.



Together, we pause to reflect upon Sister Rosa, and remember her example of “Womanity” showcasing her life long example of dignified faith, courage and work. Each year we continue to discover new aspects of her dignified consistent work, courage and unshakable faith: Mother of Modern Civil Rights Movement - Rosa Louise McCauley Parks.



Join us as we provide tools to take a deep dive sharing some of the lasting “unique” values essential to creating and sustaining Rosa Parks Day in the Great State of California.



Together, we recognize her life-long commitment to justice and share an amazing opportunity to inspire a new generation of leaders toward consider a special the touch of “womanity” on the special occasion of her birth.



On February 4, 1913 Rosa Louise McCauley Parks was born from the “Blood Stained Clay of the Heart of Dixie” in Tuskegee, Alabama. Her long and storied life is a tribute to triumph in the face of unimaginable obstacles that continues to spark equity and inclusion for global .



Global inter-modal transportation systems throughout the entire State of California remain the backbone and life force of the 5th largest economy on earth.



Expanding equity and inclusion throughout our California Transportation Logistics systems, while working cooperatively to expand “California Grown” agriculture products throughout the world is part of our work expanding California Rosa Parks Day.



In the tradition, Rosa Parks, extends our Black Agriculture heritage, reconnecting Classical African Civilizations, through the Indigenous Black Warrior River Basin of Alabama to the Central Valley of California, “the Greatest Garden in the World” resting firmly upon her lifelong African Methodist Episcopalian faith in the creator of all things seen and unseen.



The early life of Rosa Louise McCauley was greatly influenced by her parents Leona and James McCauley and her grandparents Rose and Sylvester Edwards 250+ acre family farm, helped stabilize her young world during the difficult days of "Jim Crow Laws" that allowed systemic terrorism of people of African descent throughout America, in the “Cradle of the Confederacy.”



Rosa's mother was a schoolteacher who taught "Ag in the Classroom" and cultivated her favorite vegetables; broccoli, collard greens, sweet potatoes and string beans in the “family kitchen garden.”



The origins of the name ‘Alabama’ comes from a rough translation "herb gathers" from indigenous languages along the Tombigbee River Basin, Black Warrior River Valley, Alabama, part of a larger ancient civilization of "Mound Builders," reaching back well over 5000 years of ancient civilization within Washitaw Proper.



The broader Mississippi River Basin became part of the "Louisiana Purchase," nearly 1/3 of the entire continental United States, acquired in 1803 from the Emperor of the French, Napoleon Bonaparte, who was given authorization to the land claim by Spanish authority.



After fall of the Spanish Port, at Mobile Bay in 1814, the path toward becoming a U.S. territory and later the State of Alabama, affectionately known as the “Heart of Dixie,” was ratified by the U.S. Congress in 1819, our 23rd State.



In 1823, the U.S. Supreme Court handed down a decision which stated that "Indians" could occupy lands within the United States, but could not hold “legal title” to those lands, only “white men” could hold U.S. title to land, at that time.



Following suit, our 1849 California legal foundation echoed “Manifest Destiny” a fundamental belief by some of “white male only” citizenship.



Today, the impacts from the need to disenfranchise indigenous populations and people of African Descent has sparked a renewed desire for legal redress from vast acres of land loss and disparaging treatment throughout the Great State of California, United States of America and 6 US Territories.



Rosa Parks bloodline includes heritage within the Creek and Cherokee Nation. In 1830, President Andrew Jackson established an official U.S government policy called the "Indian Removal Act" that indigenous populations and people of African descent call the "Trail of Tears and Death" a forced removal from the land and destruction of cultural ways, and many were forced to relocate.



The taking of ancestral lands and establishing "King Cotton" on the back of enslaved human beings, destroying ancient civilizations of antiquity, our U.S. Agriculture industries flourished as our nation slipped into Civil War, over the politics of “Chattel Slavery.”



During the US Civil War, the United States Department of Agriculture was established in 1862 to help mitigate the loss of free labor.



Few choose to discuss Jefferson Davis, a West Point Graduate, Mississippi Senator and a U.S. Secretary of War, who was elected President of the Confederate States of America and fought bravely to retain slavery throughout the land, long after most had surrendered.



In 2022, our U.S. Congress established Juneteenth legislation as a National Holiday and interestingly legislation is now in the process to establish Rosa Parks Day, on the occasion she was arrested in Montgomery, Alabama, just down the street from the original capital of the Confederate States of America, was the site of Rosa Parks’ transition into global recognition.



Few, choose to remember Auntie Rosie was was the “Patron Saint” of the Women’s Political Council who first supported and organized the Montgomery Bus Boycott, by mobilizing community action, NAACP support and nurturing a 26 year old new minister, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. into the Modern Civil Rights Movement.



Together, after over a year of successful boycotts and expert legal challenges, the Montgomery Improvement Association changed the world and renewed the promise and effective intent of the “Founding Fathers of the United States of America” toward “Forming A More Perfect Union.”



The ancient history of the lands in Alabama, helped birth the Tuskegee Institute Airman, who trained at nearby Maxwell Air Force Base to facilitate integration of the Armed Services during the Korean War. Air transportation systems during World War II, greatly assisted by First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, allowed Black Air Force Pilots to showcase excellence, featured in the film "Red Tails."



Long before December 1, 1955, Rosa Parks experienced integration as a working teenager on Maxwell Air Force Base, where she met and married Raymond Parks, forging a lifelong “power couple” in struggle.



