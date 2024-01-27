Avoiding a Broader Middle East War – Building Bridges for Peace between Israel-Palestine

Date:

Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Time:

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Conference

Organizer/Author:

Uniting for Peace

Email:

Phone:

+447776231018

Location Details:

Title: Avoiding a Broader Middle East War – Building Bridges for Peace between Israel-Palestine



Date: Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Time: 18:00 – 20:00 (UK Time)

10:00 - 12:00 (Pacific Time)

Venue: Online



Chair: Rita Payne, President Emeritus, Commonwealth Journalists Association, Former BBC Editor (UK)



Speakers:

Sarah Leah Whitson, Lawyer and Executive Director for the Arab World Now (DAWN) (USA)

Jonathan Kuttab, Co-founder of the Palestinian Human Rights Group Al-Haq and Co-founder of Nonviolence International (USA)

Tony Greenstein, Founding Member of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign and author of "Zionism During the Holocaust" (UK)

Vijay Mehta, Chair of Uniting for Peace and Author of "How Not To Go To War" (UK)

Ahmad Shahidov, Head of Azerbaijan Institute for Democracy and Human Rights, Human Rights Defencer (Azerbaijan)



Blurb of the conference is below:



The "Avoiding a Wider Middle East War – Building Bridges and Harmony between Israel-Palestine" conference stands as a beacon of hope in the tumultuous landscape of the Israel-Palestine conflict. Recognizing the urgent need to prevent the escalation of tensions into a broader regional conflict, this gathering brings together speakers from different background, and analyse and analyse the ongoing conflict and examine a genuine dialogue to fostering and understanding of the critical situation. The conference aims to transcend historical grievances and foster an environment of mutual respect, laying the groundwork for sustainable peace in the region. By focusing on building bridges and cultivating harmony, participants will engage in constructive conversations, exploring innovative solutions that prioritize the shared humanity of all involved. This initiative strives to address the root causes of the conflict, promoting inclusivity, and encouraging a united front against the specter of wider unrest in the Middle East. As the world watches with bated breath, this conference emerges as a pivotal opportunity to chart a new course toward stability, emphasizing the importance of cooperative efforts in ensuring a future where the people of Israel and Palestine can coexist peacefully.