Palo Alto: Demand a Ceasefire at Live Debate with Congressional Candidates
Date:
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Time:
6:45 PM - 6:45 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Palo Alto City Hall
250 Hamilton Ave
Palo Alto, CA
250 Hamilton Ave
Palo Alto, CA
A live debate with 11 candidates vying for the US House of Representatives District 16 seat is happening this Wednesday at Palo Alto City Hall. Anna Eshoo, our current rep, has refused to call for a ceasefire and recently announced that she is not seeking reelection. Let’s show up to guarantee our next rep will be vocal about what matters. Demand a ceasefire and commitment to Palestinian liberation! This is a free public event that begins at 7pm. Please show up early to get a spot inside.
Questions from the public are welcome and must be submitted ahead of time to editor [at] paweekly.com. Flood their email with questions to make our voices heard!
http://tinyurl.com/LiveDebateJan31graphic
For more information: https://www.araborganizing.org/events/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jan 27, 2024 7:08AM
