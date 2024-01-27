top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 1/31/2024
Palestine Peninsula

Palo Alto: Demand a Ceasefire at Live Debate with Congressional Candidates

sm_district_16_congressional_debate.jpg
original image (890x889)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Time:
6:45 PM - 6:45 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Palo Alto City Hall
250 Hamilton Ave
Palo Alto, CA
A live debate with 11 candidates vying for the US House of Representatives District 16 seat is happening this Wednesday at Palo Alto City Hall. Anna Eshoo, our current rep, has refused to call for a ceasefire and recently announced that she is not seeking reelection. Let’s show up to guarantee our next rep will be vocal about what matters. Demand a ceasefire and commitment to Palestinian liberation! This is a free public event that begins at 7pm. Please show up early to get a spot inside.

Questions from the public are welcome and must be submitted ahead of time to editor [at] paweekly.com. Flood their email with questions to make our voices heard!

http://tinyurl.com/LiveDebateJan31graphic
For more information: https://www.araborganizing.org/events/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jan 27, 2024 7:08AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$30.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code