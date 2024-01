A live debate with 11 candidates vying for the US House of Representatives District 16 seat is happening this Wednesday at Palo Alto City Hall. Anna Eshoo, our current rep, has refused to call for a ceasefire and recently announced that she is not seeking reelection. Let’s show up to guarantee our next rep will be vocal about what matters. Demand a ceasefire and commitment to Palestinian liberation! This is a free public event that begins at 7pm. Please show up early to get a spot inside.Questions from the public are welcome and must be submitted ahead of time to editor [at] paweekly.com . Flood their email with questions to make our voices heard!