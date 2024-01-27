Palestinians and Holocaust Scholar Testify in U.S. Court on Biden's Complicity in Genocide by Brenda Norrell

Palestinians and a Holocaust scholar testified on the role of President Biden in the ongoing genocide in Palestine in U.S. federal court on Friday, describing family members digging in the rubble for children with their hands, and the weapons sent from the United States to Israel. The Center for Constitutional Rights, which filed the lawsuit against Biden and cabinet members, said Biden has failed to uphold the Genocide Convention, which mandates the prevention of genocide. "Not only has the U.S. failed to prevent, but has actively advanced the gravest of crimes," the Center for Constitutional Rights said.