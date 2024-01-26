top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine East Bay

Chevron Out of Palestine

419303053_395678329653323_5920437841211508105_n.jpg
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, February 03, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Chevron Refinery
Gate 14
Richmond, CA
RSVP at https://bit.ly/ChevronOutOfPalestine

For the past three months, the Israeli Occupation Forces have indiscriminately bombed and killed over 30,000 Palestinians living in Gaza, half of them children. This is a genocide and an attempted land-grab.

Israel's apartheid regime depends on Chevron’s gas reserves, which provide 70% of Israel’s electricity and powers the ongoing massacres of Palestinians. Both Israel and Chevron are profiting from this genocide: Chevron operates two of the largest offshore natural gas fields off of the coast of Palestine.

The extraction of these resources, enabled by the apartheid regime and settler colonialism, is part of the 75 year history of occupation. It is clear that natural gas is a part of this violent colonial tradition.

Now, Bay Area residents and environmental justice organizers are taking action here at home in Contra Costa to condemn the Chevron refinery’s investments in occupied Palestine and role in fueling this genocide.

While Chevron and Israel are getting rich by extracting gas off the coast of Gaza, Palestinians have run out of fuel. They are forced to burn trash, endure harsh winter conditions, and have no way of cooking food. All 2.2 million Gazans are facing acute food insecurity, and over half a million are starving as a result. This is an urgent human rights and environmental justice crisis, and as we call for a permanent ceasefire, we are also holding Chevron accountable for fueling Israel's apartheid regime.

We Demand

Chevron shutdown Tamar and Leviathan gas fields now!
Chevron to divest from Israel and stop its complicity in apartheid

Boycott and divest from Chevron until there is a permanent end to the occupation
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C2gNFsxPklu/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jan 26, 2024 10:17PM
