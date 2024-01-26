From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Santa Clara County Ceasefire Resolution
Date:
Monday, January 29, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
1290 Ridder Park Drive
San Jose, CA
URGENT ACTIONS:
1) Send messages to the trustees: https://engage.newmode.net/nm-facebook/63229
2) We need everyone to show up at the meeting on Monday, Jan 29 at 5pm
Here’s where you can find the proposed resolution: https://go.boarddocs.com/ca/sccoe/Board.nsf/files/CZU3AN05F09F/$file/01102024_RESOLUTION_Recognizing%20Sustained%20Peace%20and%20Safety%20for%20all%20Children%20REVISED%201.25.24.pdf
For more information: https://www.araborganizing.org/events/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jan 26, 2024 9:50PM
