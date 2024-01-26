From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Art Build for Chevron Out of Palestine
Date:
Sunday, January 28, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Ryse Youth Center
3939 Bissell Ave
Richmond, CA
3939 Bissell Ave
Richmond, CA
Join us Sunday, Jan 28 from noon to 3pm to create beautiful art for the action at Chevron on Feb 3.
RSVP at bit.ly/Art-build
RSVP at bit.ly/Art-build
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C2deORXvibj/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jan 26, 2024 9:36PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network