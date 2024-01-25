From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Pack the Courtroom for Detained Climate Activists
Date:
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Time:
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Court Date
Organizer/Author:
Occupy Beale
Email:
Location Details:
501 I Street, Floor 8, Courtroom 24
On October 19th, 2023 3 climate activists were detained at Beale Air Force Base after crossing the demarcation line to demand climate action, and the immediate decommissioning of Beale Air Force Base. https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2023/10/19/18859713.php
Of the three activists detained, 2 were charged with illegally entering a military base. Now we need to pack the courtroom, and show that our community stands with those willing to take direct action to fight for our planet, and our future.
Join us on February 13th, at 9am at 501 I Street, Floor 8, Courtroom 24.
Let's pack the courtroom, and let the judge know that we stand with the defenders of our planet!
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 25, 2024 11:08PM
