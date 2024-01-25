From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
CFA SFSU Faculty Strike After Shock Over Concession Contract Deal by CFA Bargaining Team
CFA San Francisco State faculty angry about a concession contract accepted by California State CFA bargaining committee.
CFA SF State Faculty Strike After Shock Over Concession Contract Deal By CFA Bargaining Committee
CFA faculty struck and students and faculty rallied at San Francisco State University on 1/25/24 to protest a concession contract made by the statewide CFA bargaining committee. Without consulting the rank and file they gave up on a 12% increase taking 5% already offered and a 5% increase next year dependent on the California legislature providing an increases. They also abandoned the demand for an increase in counselors.
The CFA SFU had a strike one day strike and also they will be organizing a Red Education campaign next week on the campus. The polling of CFA members has also shown a large voted against the deal at San Francisco State.
Additional Media:
CFA CSU Statewide One Day Strike, The Issues, Democracy and Membership Power With Robert Ovetz
https://youtu.be/mpIKlQFLEDE
Eastbay CSU CFA Start 5 Day Strike & All CSU Campuses Strike For Living Wages & Student Protection
https://youtu.be/GuCq4wlK45s
Technology, Class, Unions & The Privatization of Community Colleges
https://youtu.be/giG5MyTVOEA
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
CFA faculty struck and students and faculty rallied at San Francisco State University on 1/25/24 to protest a concession contract made by the statewide CFA bargaining committee. Without consulting the rank and file they gave up on a 12% increase taking 5% already offered and a 5% increase next year dependent on the California legislature providing an increases. They also abandoned the demand for an increase in counselors.
The CFA SFU had a strike one day strike and also they will be organizing a Red Education campaign next week on the campus. The polling of CFA members has also shown a large voted against the deal at San Francisco State.
Additional Media:
CFA CSU Statewide One Day Strike, The Issues, Democracy and Membership Power With Robert Ovetz
https://youtu.be/mpIKlQFLEDE
Eastbay CSU CFA Start 5 Day Strike & All CSU Campuses Strike For Living Wages & Student Protection
https://youtu.be/GuCq4wlK45s
Technology, Class, Unions & The Privatization of Community Colleges
https://youtu.be/giG5MyTVOEA
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/_NcEwVbiTSE
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network