San Francisco Education & Student Activism Labor & Workers

CFA SFSU Faculty Strike After Shock Over Concession Contract Deal by CFA Bargaining Team

by Labor Viideo Project
Thu, Jan 25, 2024 8:12PM
CFA San Francisco State faculty angry about a concession contract accepted by California State CFA bargaining committee.
sm_cfa_sfsu_contract_poll.jpg
original image (640x636)
CFA SF State Faculty Strike After Shock Over Concession Contract Deal By CFA Bargaining Committee

CFA faculty struck and students and faculty rallied at San Francisco State University on 1/25/24 to protest a concession contract made by the statewide CFA bargaining committee. Without consulting the rank and file they gave up on a 12% increase taking 5% already offered and a 5% increase next year dependent on the California legislature providing an increases. They also abandoned the demand for an increase in counselors.

The CFA SFU had a strike one day strike and also they will be organizing a Red Education campaign next week on the campus. The polling of CFA members has also shown a large voted against the deal at San Francisco State.

Additional Media:

CFA CSU Statewide One Day Strike, The Issues, Democracy and Membership Power With Robert Ovetz
https://youtu.be/mpIKlQFLEDE
Eastbay CSU CFA Start 5 Day Strike & All CSU Campuses Strike For Living Wages & Student Protection
https://youtu.be/GuCq4wlK45s
Technology, Class, Unions & The Privatization of Community Colleges
https://youtu.be/giG5MyTVOEA

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/_NcEwVbiTSE
§SFSU Students In Front of Building Following Strike
by Labor Viideo Project
Thu, Jan 25, 2024 8:12PM
sfsu_cfa_flag_with_students.jpg
San Francisco State students supported the strike on Thursday on the campus
https://youtu.be/_NcEwVbiTSE
