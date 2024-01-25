CFA San Francisco State faculty angry about a concession contract accepted by California State CFA bargaining committee.

CFA SF State Faculty Strike After Shock Over Concession Contract Deal By CFA Bargaining CommitteeCFA faculty struck and students and faculty rallied at San Francisco State University on 1/25/24 to protest a concession contract made by the statewide CFA bargaining committee. Without consulting the rank and file they gave up on a 12% increase taking 5% already offered and a 5% increase next year dependent on the California legislature providing an increases. They also abandoned the demand for an increase in counselors.The CFA SFU had a strike one day strike and also they will be organizing a Red Education campaign next week on the campus. The polling of CFA members has also shown a large voted against the deal at San Francisco State.Additional Media:CFA CSU Statewide One Day Strike, The Issues, Democracy and Membership Power With Robert OvetzEastbay CSU CFA Start 5 Day Strike & All CSU Campuses Strike For Living Wages & Student ProtectionTechnology, Class, Unions & The Privatization of Community CollegesProduction of Labor Video Project