Merchants of Death Tour
Date:
Friday, February 02, 2024
Time:
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Cynthia Papermaster
Location Details:
Various sites in the South Bay and Peninsula.
The war industry is right in our communities, making killing products to use on civilians in Gaza and elsewhere around the world. Over half of our federal budget goes to the war industry, and half of that goes to these companies. We object to our taxes being used to make hellfire missiles and 2000 pound bombs dropped on children in Gaza. The U.S. military is the largest institutional emitter of greenhouse gases, so not only is it destroying lives, it's destroying our climate and our planet. Our tour will educate us on where they are and what they are doing. We will hold teach-ins, picket lines, and subpoena deliveries from the Merchants of Death War Crimes Tribunal (https://merchantsofdeath.org/) We will organize car pools for the tour from everywhere in the Bay Area. This action will range from "green" to "red." RSVP to be included in the tour: codepinksfbay [at] gmail.com.
For more information: http://www.codepink.org
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 25, 2024 1:03PM
