Art Show & Fundraiser for Mutual Aid to Gaza

Date:

Friday, February 02, 2024

Time:

5:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Fundraiser

Organizer/Author:

The Fábrica

Location Details:

703 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz

We’re hosting an art show this First Friday, February 2nd. 5-9pm at the shop 703 Pacific Ave in Santa Cruz. Join us for the show! Buy some art! Help support mutual aid groups on the ground in Egypt and Gaza who are working to provide food and medical aid to Palestinians.



We are accepting submissions of watermelon-themed art to sell at the show. Send us a message if you’d like to participate.