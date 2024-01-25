From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Art Show & Fundraiser for Mutual Aid to Gaza
Date:
Friday, February 02, 2024
Time:
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
The Fábrica
Location Details:
703 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz
We’re hosting an art show this First Friday, February 2nd. 5-9pm at the shop 703 Pacific Ave in Santa Cruz. Join us for the show! Buy some art! Help support mutual aid groups on the ground in Egypt and Gaza who are working to provide food and medical aid to Palestinians.
We are accepting submissions of watermelon-themed art to sell at the show. Send us a message if you’d like to participate.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/the_fabrica_/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 25, 2024 11:57AM
