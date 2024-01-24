At the national UAW CAP convention in Washington DC, supporters of a ceasefire interrupted President Joe Biden and were shouted down and some were dragged out of the convention.

UAW CAP members at the 1/24/24 UAW CAP convention in Washington DC who support a ceasefire interrupted President Joe Biden to demand a ceasefire and were shouted down by the membership and some were dragged out.The UAW has supported a ceasefire resolution and over 1,000 UAW members have demanded that no politician be endorsed unless they support a ceasefire to stop the genocide in Gaza. Although Biden asked the members to allow the protesters to speak he did not mention the genocide that the US government is funding in Gaza and the West Bank.Additional Media:Labor, Democratic Rights, Zionism & The Attack On UAW 2325 With UAW 2325 Member Mimi RosenbergThe Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol LangHistadrut: Israel’s racist “trade union”2015 resolution by the CT MachinistsOrganized labor was among the earliest investors in Israel bonds.AFL-CIO, Imperialism, Zionism and The PalestiniansU.S. Unions Are Voicing Unprecedented Support for PalestinePalestinian Workers, Human Rights, US Labor, Zionists And How The Zionists Helped The NazisProduction of Labor Video Projectcall UAW Leadership to not endorse Joe Biden for PresidentTo:Hello Comrade Peter,TL;DR: the UAW may be be on the verge of endorsing Joe Biden, party to an ongoing genocide. Join us in calling Shawn Fain to make your opposition heard! Call Solidarity House at +1 (313) 926-5000 and ask for the office of the president, sign this petitionOn December 1st, spurred by the pressure you put, the UAW took the morally courageous step of calling for a ceasefire. However, now, there are reports circulating that the UAW’s leadership has voted to endorse Joe Biden, who is actively opposing all efforts at a ceasefire. Biden is invited to speak at the UAW Community Action Program (CAP) conference tomorrow evening, and it seems likely that the UAW will announce its endorsement of Biden then.The CAP is supposed to be the political arm of the UAW, helping to elect pro-worker politicians. But the Biden administration, and the Democratic Party are no friends of the working class. Biden has blocked a historic railroad workers' strike, undermined the power of the Big 3 Strike just hours before it began, and has left the working class in a state of nearly unrivaled destitution while nearly doubling the wealth of the richest in America.As if this weren't enough, the administration has spat in the face of international solidarity with the working class by actively enabling the occupation on Gaza, and bombing Yemen - ignoring completely the call from Palestinian workers to end all complicity and stop arming Israel. Over 24,000 people have been murdered, and the rest face a horrific situation with no hospitals left unscathed. We cannot stand by and let the UAW fall in line with the Democratic Party once again. This is contradictory to the UAW's own public stance - we have already called for a ceasfire! How can we endorse an actively genocidal politician?We urge you to please call Solidarity House at +1 (313) 926-5000 tomorrow as many times as you can and ask for the office of the president, to push the UAW leadership to not endorse Joe Biden for President. This is an emergency phone zap, please please make the calls. We also urge you to sign this petition. Help Labor stand with Palestine.Please forward this email, and the request to call and sign to all your co-workers and comrades.