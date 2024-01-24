ACTION DAY! GLOBAL STRIKE!As the Genocide in Gaza inflicted by Israel and the US continues past 100 days now, @wizard_bisan1 called for a Global strike. When Gaza calls, the PEOPLE answer!!Let us gather with all our peers, friends, and family, and March for Palestine to prove that Santa Cruz stands in solidarity with Palestine, and supports Palestinians right to exist.We did it at city council multiple times, they didn’t listen, now we take to the streets to call for a CEASEFIRE NOW!🍉We Demand:* An immediate and permanent ceasefire now!* An end to U.S. military and financial aid to Israel for the occupation and genocide against Palestinians* Funding for people's needs, not genocide, weapons, and warAccessibility Info:* This event is family friendly with minimal level of risk* We will march for just over 1 mile* The road is wheelchair accessible* Expect music, loud noises, and chanting* Masks are encouragedPalestine Solidarity Central Coast