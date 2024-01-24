From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Santa Cruz: Global Strike Week Action Day
Date:
Sunday, January 28, 2024
Time:
1:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Free Palestine!
Location Details:
Lighthouse Field State Beach, 701 W Cliff Dr., Santa Cruz
ACTION DAY! GLOBAL STRIKE!
As the Genocide in Gaza inflicted by Israel and the US continues past 100 days now, @wizard_bisan1 called for a Global strike. When Gaza calls, the PEOPLE answer!!
Let us gather with all our peers, friends, and family, and March for Palestine to prove that Santa Cruz stands in solidarity with Palestine, and supports Palestinians right to exist.
We did it at city council multiple times, they didn’t listen, now we take to the streets to call for a CEASEFIRE NOW!🍉
We Demand:
* An immediate and permanent ceasefire now!
* An end to U.S. military and financial aid to Israel for the occupation and genocide against Palestinians
* Funding for people's needs, not genocide, weapons, and war
Accessibility Info:
* This event is family friendly with minimal level of risk
* We will march for just over 1 mile
* The road is wheelchair accessible
* Expect music, loud noises, and chanting
* Masks are encouraged
Palestine Solidarity Central Coast
https://linktr.ee/PalestinianSolidarityCC
As the Genocide in Gaza inflicted by Israel and the US continues past 100 days now, @wizard_bisan1 called for a Global strike. When Gaza calls, the PEOPLE answer!!
Let us gather with all our peers, friends, and family, and March for Palestine to prove that Santa Cruz stands in solidarity with Palestine, and supports Palestinians right to exist.
We did it at city council multiple times, they didn’t listen, now we take to the streets to call for a CEASEFIRE NOW!🍉
We Demand:
* An immediate and permanent ceasefire now!
* An end to U.S. military and financial aid to Israel for the occupation and genocide against Palestinians
* Funding for people's needs, not genocide, weapons, and war
Accessibility Info:
* This event is family friendly with minimal level of risk
* We will march for just over 1 mile
* The road is wheelchair accessible
* Expect music, loud noises, and chanting
* Masks are encouraged
Palestine Solidarity Central Coast
https://linktr.ee/PalestinianSolidarityCC
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C2gPjOwPx0x/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 24, 2024 7:24PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network