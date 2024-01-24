From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
UCSC in Crisis: End UC Neglect Now
Date:
Friday, January 26, 2024
Time:
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Free Palestine!
Location Details:
Base of Campus, UC Santa Cruz, 1156 High St, Santa Cruz
🚨UCSC IN CRISIS: END UC NEGLECT NOW🚨
UCSC cannot ignore us any longer. We need a university for students & workers— not for profit & war.
In solidarity with the Global Strike for Palestine.
Friday, January 26th
Base of Campus
10AM-5PM
UCSC cannot ignore us any longer. We need a university for students & workers— not for profit & war.
In solidarity with the Global Strike for Palestine.
Friday, January 26th
Base of Campus
10AM-5PM
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C2fxKFTy-GY/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 24, 2024 6:57PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network