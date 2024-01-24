top
Palestine
Palestine
UCSC in Crisis: End UC Neglect Now

sm_ucsc-divest.jpg
original image (1119x1120)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, January 26, 2024
Time:
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Free Palestine!
Location Details:
Base of Campus, UC Santa Cruz, 1156 High St, Santa Cruz
🚨UCSC IN CRISIS: END UC NEGLECT NOW🚨

UCSC cannot ignore us any longer. We need a university for students & workers— not for profit & war.

In solidarity with the Global Strike for Palestine.

Friday, January 26th
Base of Campus
10AM-5PM
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C2fxKFTy-GY/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 24, 2024 6:57PM
by Free Palestine!
Wed, Jan 24, 2024 6:57PM
sm_uc-santa-cruz-divest.jpg
original image (1113x1118)
https://www.instagram.com/p/C2fxKFTy-GY/
by Free Palestine!
Wed, Jan 24, 2024 6:57PM
sm_ucsc-divest-palestine-gaza.jpg
original image (1116x1120)
https://www.instagram.com/p/C2fxKFTy-GY/
