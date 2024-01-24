UCSC in Crisis: End UC Neglect Now

Date:

Friday, January 26, 2024

Time:

10:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Free Palestine!

Location Details:

Base of Campus, UC Santa Cruz, 1156 High St, Santa Cruz

🚨UCSC IN CRISIS: END UC NEGLECT NOW🚨



UCSC cannot ignore us any longer. We need a university for students & workers— not for profit & war.



In solidarity with the Global Strike for Palestine.



Friday, January 26th

Base of Campus

10AM-5PM