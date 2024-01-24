top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine East Bay Anti-War Health, Housing & Public Services

Stop Bombing Hospitals: Genocide Manufactured in the Bay

by Free Palestine
Wed, Jan 24, 2024 4:36PM
Healthcare workers protest, disrupt work at L3Harris for its role in manufacturing weapons technology for Israel
sm_speakers_-_credit_brooke_anderson.jpeg
original image (1600x1066)

San Leandro, CA: A coalition of over 100 healthcare workers, San Leandro residents, and Bay Area allies protested L3Harris, a local manufacturer responsible for developing weapons technology that has targeted medical workers and infrastructure in Gaza. After 110 days of Israel’s bombardment in Gaza, over 300 medical workers killed, healthcare workers rallied to demand an end to the systematic targeting of hospitals and healthcare workers in Gaza, put this local war profiteer on notice, and disrupt work at this site.

The Bay Area is one of the major hubs of the United States war machine. Weapons manufacturers like L3Harris are hiding in plain sight of our neighborhoods, hospitals, and schools. L3Harris’ Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAM) guided bomb technology, co-developed with Boeing, enables Israel’s military to precisely target and further devastate vital Palestinian infrastructure.

“Hospitals are being bombed and health care workers are being killed in Gaza because L3Harris is developing the technology to make Israeli bombs more precise,” said Dr. Jess Ghannam, a professor of psychiatry at the University of California, San Francisco, who has worked in Gaza for over 25 years. “L3Harris is complicit in the crimes against humanity and genocide in Palestine.”

L3Harris is the ninth largest military contractor in the world. It works with some of the biggest names in the arms industry, Boeing and Lockheed Martin, to make their bombs and warplanes even more lethal. L3Harris is a $17B company, largely funded by state and federal contracts, employing over 45,000 people. San Leandro’s L3Harris facility, established in 2022, manufactures components for Boeing bombs sent by the U.S. to Israel.

“When the bombs dropped on Gazan hospitals, ambulances, homes, schools, refugee camps, universities, libraries, stores and bakeries, are made and engineered to their most destructive capacities right here in our backyard, we as healthcare workers realize there is much less distance than the geographical 7,000 miles between the Bay Area and Gaza, and are called to demand an end to our complicity,” said Dr. Nida Bajwa, a family medicine resident doctor at San Francisco General Hospital.

“L3Harris is just as guilty in the ethnic cleansing and genocide of Gaza as the people dropping the bombs themselves,” said Maisa Morrar, a physician assistant and San Leandro resident. “As healthcare workers it is our duty to stand for injustice especially when that injustice is manufactured in our backyards.”

After 110 days, Israel’s ongoing bombardment of the Gaza Strip has killed at least 25,000 and destroyed over 70% of the Gaza Strip’s infrastructure, including hospitals, homes, and schools. According to the World Health Organization, 36 hospitals are no longer working, and 15 are partially functioning while operating at up to three times their capacity, without fuel or medical supplies.

Today’s protest underscores the commitment from healthcare workers, residents, and people of conscience to work locally in ending the U.S.’s role in the genocide of the Palestinian people. The Bay Area joins millions across the world calling for an end to U.S. military aid to Israel, a permanent ceasefire, and a free Palestine.

§Genocide Banner
by Free Palestine
Wed, Jan 24, 2024 4:36PM
sm_genocide_banner_-_credit_brooke_anderson.jpeg
original image (1600x1066)
Photo by Brooke Anderson
§Crowd
by Free Palestine
Wed, Jan 24, 2024 4:36PM
sm_crowd_1_-_credit_brooke_anderson.jpeg
original image (1600x1066)
Photo by Brooke Anderson
§Crowd
by Free Palestine
Wed, Jan 24, 2024 4:36PM
sm_crowd_2_-_credit_brooke_anderson.jpeg
original image (1600x1066)
Photo by Brooke Anderson
§Crowd
by Free Palestine
Wed, Jan 24, 2024 4:36PM
sm_crowd_3_-_credit_brooke_anderson.jpeg
original image (1600x1066)
Photo by Brooke Anderson
§Maisa Morrar - Physician Assistant and San Leandro Resident
by Free Palestine
Wed, Jan 24, 2024 4:36PM
sm_speaker_maisa_morrar_1_-_credit_brooke_anderson.jpeg
original image (1600x1066)
Photo by Brooke Anderson
§Maisa Morrar - Physician Assistant and San Leandro Resident
by Free Palestine
Wed, Jan 24, 2024 4:36PM
sm_speaker_maisa_morrar_2_-_credit_brooke_anderson.jpeg
original image (1600x1066)
Photo by Brooke Anderson
§L3Harris Sign
by Free Palestine
Wed, Jan 24, 2024 4:36PM
sm_l3harris_sign.jpeg
original image (1200x1600)
§HCW Banner and Crowd
by Free Palestine
Wed, Jan 24, 2024 4:36PM
sm_hcw_banner_and_crowd.jpeg
original image (1600x1200)
§Sidewalk Chalking
by Free Palestine
Wed, Jan 24, 2024 4:36PM
sm_sidewalk_chalking.jpeg
original image (1600x1200)
§Crowd and Poster
by Free Palestine
Wed, Jan 24, 2024 4:36PM
sm_crowd_and_poster.jpeg
original image (1200x1600)
§Dashboard Literature
by Free Palestine
Wed, Jan 24, 2024 4:36PM
sm_dashboard_literature.jpeg
original image (1200x1600)
§Genocide Banner
by Free Palestine
Wed, Jan 24, 2024 4:36PM
sm_genocide_banner.jpeg
original image (1600x1200)
§Sidewalk Chalk
by Free Palestine
Wed, Jan 24, 2024 4:36PM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (6.9MB) | Embed Video
§Saba Ali - Pediatrics Resident
by Free Palestine
Wed, Jan 24, 2024 4:36PM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (38.6MB) | Embed Video
§Jess Ghannam - Clinical Psych Professor
by Free Palestine
Wed, Jan 24, 2024 4:36PM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (18.6MB) | Embed Video
§Maisa Morrar - Physician Assistant and San Leandro Resident
by Free Palestine
Wed, Jan 24, 2024 4:36PM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (48.3MB) | Embed Video
§Drone
by Free Palestine
Wed, Jan 24, 2024 4:36PM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (201.2MB) | Embed Video
§Drone
by Free Palestine
Wed, Jan 24, 2024 4:36PM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (426.2MB) | Embed Video
§Drone
by Free Palestine
Wed, Jan 24, 2024 4:36PM
Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page:
Download Video (286.7MB) | Embed Video
