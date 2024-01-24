top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine San Francisco Front Page

RACCOONS Return to Resume Ruckus for Palestine Cease Fire

by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Jan 24, 2024 12:37PM
Trumpets, fog horns, garbage can lids serenade Israel consulate on Montgomery Street to protest Gaza genocide
sm_01_02324-858_9943.jpg
original image (2162x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

(SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23) - The RACCOONS (Radical Anti-Capitalist Collective Of Outrageous Noise) were at it again, this time in front of the Israeli consulate on Montgomery Street.

In addition to megaphones, they used trumpets, air horns, garbage can lids and assorted metal objects to make a racket. The issue was not funny at all. Along with millions of people throughout the world, they protested against the Holocaust of our time, the genocide Israel is perpetrating on the Palestinians.

Their signs demanded an immediate cease-fire and denounced the use of US dollars to supply the bombs for the slaughter. A large banner told passing motorists that a child in Gaza was killed every fifteen minutes. "Bloody" red hands were printed on the sidewalk. Many passing cars honked their approval of the protest.

No one visiting or working at the consulate will be able to avoid the many messages chalked on the sidewalk.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Jan 24, 2024 12:37PM
sm_02-02324-850_8279.jpg
original image (1400x1720)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Jan 24, 2024 12:37PM
sm_03-02324-858_9844.jpg
original image (1400x1477)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Jan 24, 2024 12:37PM
sm_04-02324-850_8283.jpg
original image (1855x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Jan 24, 2024 12:37PM
sm_05-02324-858_9861.jpg
original image (1837x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Jan 24, 2024 12:37PM
sm_06-02324-858_9865.jpg
original image (1978x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Jan 24, 2024 12:37PM
sm_07-02324-858_9872.jpg
original image (1959x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Jan 24, 2024 12:37PM
sm_08-02324-858_9876.jpg
original image (1727x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Jan 24, 2024 12:37PM
sm_09-02324-850_8289.jpg
original image (1798x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Jan 24, 2024 12:37PM
sm_10-02324-850_8293.jpg
original image (1509x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Jan 24, 2024 12:37PM
sm_11-02324-850_8297.jpg
original image (1844x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Jan 24, 2024 12:37PM
sm_12-02324-850_8302.jpg
original image (1400x2484)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Jan 24, 2024 12:37PM
sm_13-02324-850_8303.jpg
original image (1978x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Jan 24, 2024 12:37PM
sm_14-02324-858_9909.jpg
original image (1566x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Jan 24, 2024 12:37PM
sm_15-02324-850_8307.jpg
original image (1400x2311)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Jan 24, 2024 12:37PM
sm_16-02324-858_9922.jpg
original image (2114x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Jan 24, 2024 12:37PM
sm_17-02324-858_9932.jpg
original image (1445x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Jan 24, 2024 12:37PM
sm_18-02324-858_9965.jpg
original image (1400x1671)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Jan 24, 2024 12:37PM
sm_19-02324-858_9974.jpg
original image (1838x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wed, Jan 24, 2024 12:37PM
sm_20-02324-850_8336.jpg
original image (1585x1400)
