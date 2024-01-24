From the Open-Publishing Calendar
RACCOONS Return to Resume Ruckus for Palestine Cease Fire
Trumpets, fog horns, garbage can lids serenade Israel consulate on Montgomery Street to protest Gaza genocide
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo(SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23) - The RACCOONS (Radical Anti-Capitalist Collective Of Outrageous Noise) were at it again, this time in front of the Israeli consulate on Montgomery Street.
In addition to megaphones, they used trumpets, air horns, garbage can lids and assorted metal objects to make a racket. The issue was not funny at all. Along with millions of people throughout the world, they protested against the Holocaust of our time, the genocide Israel is perpetrating on the Palestinians.
Their signs demanded an immediate cease-fire and denounced the use of US dollars to supply the bombs for the slaughter. A large banner told passing motorists that a child in Gaza was killed every fifteen minutes. "Bloody" red hands were printed on the sidewalk. Many passing cars honked their approval of the protest.
No one visiting or working at the consulate will be able to avoid the many messages chalked on the sidewalk.
See all high resolution photos here.
