top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 1/28/2024
East Bay Anti-War

World Beyond War Billboard Ribbon-cutting and Reception

sm_world_beyond_war_billboard.jpg
original image (1000x298)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, January 28, 2024
Time:
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Cynthia Papermaster
Location Details:
First Congregational Church of Oakland, 2501 Harrison St. @27th, Oakland.
Six Shocking Billboards Going Up in Oakland/Berkeley

Oakland Billboards Event
Sunday, January 28, 2024• 2:00 PM
In front of First Congregational Church of Oakland • 2501 Harrison St, Oakland , CA 94612 US
Host Contact Info: david [at] worldbeyondwar.org

Events are being planned in partnership with CODEPINK and other organizations. There will be a colorful ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2:00 p.m. on January 28th, in front of the First Congregational Church of Oakland at 2501 Harrison St, Oakland, CA 94612, which is just across an intersection from one of the billboards. This will be followed by an indoor event with speakers, music, and food.

Speakers, music, poetry:
David Swanson, Executive Director of World BEYOND War
Keith McHenry, Founder of Food Not Bombs
Francisco Hererra, musician
John Lindsay-Poland, American Friends Service Committee
Paul Cox, Veterans For Peace
Cynthia Papermaster, CODEPINK S.F. Bay Area
Jackie Cabasso, Western States Legal Foundation
Jim Haber, War Tax Resistance
David Hartsough, Co-Founder of World BEYOND War
Nell Myhand, Poor Peoples Campaign
Dennis Bernstein, KPFA “Flashpoints”
Joel Eis, former organizer of National Draft Resistance, member of El Teatro Campesino
Hassan Fouda, NorCal Sabeel
Hali Hammer
Occupella
David Vine, author of The United States of War

For updates check this page.
https://worldbeyondwar.org/oakland/
For more information: https://worldbeyondwar.org/oakland/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 24, 2024 2:11AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$25.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code