Six Shocking Billboards Going Up in Oakland/BerkeleyOakland Billboards EventSunday, January 28, 2024• 2:00 PMIn front of First Congregational Church of Oakland • 2501 Harrison St, Oakland , CA 94612 USHost Contact Info: david [at] worldbeyondwar.org Events are being planned in partnership with CODEPINK and other organizations. There will be a colorful ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2:00 p.m. on January 28th, in front of the First Congregational Church of Oakland at 2501 Harrison St, Oakland, CA 94612, which is just across an intersection from one of the billboards. This will be followed by an indoor event with speakers, music, and food.Speakers, music, poetry:David Swanson, Executive Director of World BEYOND WarKeith McHenry, Founder of Food Not BombsFrancisco Hererra, musicianJohn Lindsay-Poland, American Friends Service CommitteePaul Cox, Veterans For PeaceCynthia Papermaster, CODEPINK S.F. Bay AreaJackie Cabasso, Western States Legal FoundationJim Haber, War Tax ResistanceDavid Hartsough, Co-Founder of World BEYOND WarNell Myhand, Poor Peoples CampaignDennis Bernstein, KPFA “Flashpoints”Joel Eis, former organizer of National Draft Resistance, member of El Teatro CampesinoHassan Fouda, NorCal SabeelHali HammerOccupellaDavid Vine, author of The United States of WarFor updates check this page.