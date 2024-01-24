From the Open-Publishing Calendar
World Beyond War Billboard Ribbon-cutting and Reception
Date:
Sunday, January 28, 2024
Time:
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Cynthia Papermaster
Location Details:
First Congregational Church of Oakland, 2501 Harrison St. @27th, Oakland.
Six Shocking Billboards Going Up in Oakland/Berkeley
Oakland Billboards Event
Sunday, January 28, 2024• 2:00 PM
In front of First Congregational Church of Oakland • 2501 Harrison St, Oakland , CA 94612 US
Host Contact Info: david [at] worldbeyondwar.org
Events are being planned in partnership with CODEPINK and other organizations. There will be a colorful ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2:00 p.m. on January 28th, in front of the First Congregational Church of Oakland at 2501 Harrison St, Oakland, CA 94612, which is just across an intersection from one of the billboards. This will be followed by an indoor event with speakers, music, and food.
Speakers, music, poetry:
David Swanson, Executive Director of World BEYOND War
Keith McHenry, Founder of Food Not Bombs
Francisco Hererra, musician
John Lindsay-Poland, American Friends Service Committee
Paul Cox, Veterans For Peace
Cynthia Papermaster, CODEPINK S.F. Bay Area
Jackie Cabasso, Western States Legal Foundation
Jim Haber, War Tax Resistance
David Hartsough, Co-Founder of World BEYOND War
Nell Myhand, Poor Peoples Campaign
Dennis Bernstein, KPFA “Flashpoints”
Joel Eis, former organizer of National Draft Resistance, member of El Teatro Campesino
Hassan Fouda, NorCal Sabeel
Hali Hammer
Occupella
David Vine, author of The United States of War
For updates check this page.
https://worldbeyondwar.org/oakland/
For more information: https://worldbeyondwar.org/oakland/
