San Francisco Anti-War

Pink Slip Pelosi at the S.F. Ballet Gala

sm_stencil4thumbnail.jpg
original image (640x564)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Cynthia Papermaster
Location Details:
San Francisco City Hall
San Francisco's Congressional Representative Nancy Pelosi has refused to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. Her attitude is that a ceasefire means Hamas is winning, thereby completely ignoring the murder of thousands of Palestinian men, women and children by Israel. Israel is being charged with genocide in the International Court of Justice, yet Pelosi supports funding more Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets, Lockheed Martin hellfire missiles, and illegal murderous white phosphorus being used on the civilian population of Gaza with our tax dollars that we would prefer to spend on healthcare, ending hunger, affordable housing, free college education, etc. Pelosi is essentially ignoring her constituents and the worldwide outcry against the slaughter, starvation and disease in Gaza unfolding before our eyes. 80% of Democrats nationwide support a ceasefire; in San Francisco the number is likely even higher. In other words, Pelosi doesn't care what her constituents want. She is ignoring Pope Francis who said "I implore you to stop in the name of God. Cease fire." Pelosi's inaction, her lack of interest in her constituents' anguish, her support for genocide, are unacceptable. CODEPINK is pink slipping her. We're saying "Nancy Pelosi, you're funding genocide and you're fired!"

Join us at SF City Hall where Pelosi will attend the 2024 Opening Night Gala Dinner for the San Francisco Ballet as the Honorary Chair. Tables at the gala start at $100,000.
Be there to tell your member of Congress that she needs to call for a ceasefire or step aside as San Francisco's Representative.

For more information: https://www.sfballet.org/productions/gala/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Jan 24, 2024 1:34AM
