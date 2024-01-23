Davis Antifascists Remove Antisemitic Flyers From Downtown Area

On January 21st, known white supremacist, Jeffrey Perrine was spotted flyering roughly fifty antisemitic leaflets across downtown Davis. The leaflets were taken down in less than an hour by local antifascists, and subsequently burned.Here is a link to futher information on PerrineLike a fire, antifascism will continue to burn bright in Davis.