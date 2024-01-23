top
Central Valley Racial Justice

Antisemitic Flyers In Davis

by gringus
Tue, Jan 23, 2024 7:26PM
Davis Antifascists Remove Antisemitic Flyers From Downtown Area
sm_img_0566.jpg
original image (1681x946)
On January 21st, known white supremacist, Jeffrey Perrine was spotted flyering roughly fifty antisemitic leaflets across downtown Davis. The leaflets were taken down in less than an hour by local antifascists, and subsequently burned.

Here is a link to futher information on Perrine
https://antifasac.blackblogs.org/2018/10/23/on-blast-jeffrey-perrine-white-nationalist-street-harasser/

Like a fire, antifascism will continue to burn bright in Davis.
§Jeffrey Perrine leaving antisemitic flyers on cars
by gringus
Tue, Jan 23, 2024 7:26PM
sm_img_0572.jpg
original image (523x653)
§Flyers being burnt
by gringus
Tue, Jan 23, 2024 7:26PM
sm_img_0569.jpg
original image (1682x946)
