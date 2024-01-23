top
East Bay Education & Student Activism Labor & Workers

Eastbay CSU CFA Start Strike & All CSU Campuses Join for Living Wages & Students

by Labor Video Project
Tue, Jan 23, 2024 12:23AM
CSU East Bay CFA workers went on strike January 22, 2024 and striker spoke out at the college.
sm_img_1315.jpg
original image (492x640)
Twenty nine thousand members of the California Faculty Association went on a historic 5 day strike for living wages and protection of the students and staff. Strikers and a student spoke out at CSU Eastbay on January 22, 2024 about the reasons for the strike and the issues that face. They reported that they have had wage cuts and also the university is cutting programs and faculty threatening the university.

One of the demands of the strike is protection of the Black and Brown faculty from profiling by the CSU police force. Strikers said that campus police have followed Black and Brown faculty back to their offices because of their race.

The strike was ended after one day with a tentative settlement

Additional Media:
Statewide CSU CFA Strike & Defending Public Ed With CSU Eastbay CFA Chap Pres Nicolas Baham
https://youtu.be/3EzdWVeF6_M

CFA CSU Eastbay Faculty, Staff & Students Rally For Living Wage and Justice-Strike Call
https://youtu.be/biPoxl55x88

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/GuCq4wlK45s
