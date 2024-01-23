From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Eastbay CSU CFA Start Strike & All CSU Campuses Join for Living Wages & Students
CSU East Bay CFA workers went on strike January 22, 2024 and striker spoke out at the college.
Twenty nine thousand members of the California Faculty Association went on a historic 5 day strike for living wages and protection of the students and staff. Strikers and a student spoke out at CSU Eastbay on January 22, 2024 about the reasons for the strike and the issues that face. They reported that they have had wage cuts and also the university is cutting programs and faculty threatening the university.
One of the demands of the strike is protection of the Black and Brown faculty from profiling by the CSU police force. Strikers said that campus police have followed Black and Brown faculty back to their offices because of their race.
The strike was ended after one day with a tentative settlement
Additional Media:
Statewide CSU CFA Strike & Defending Public Ed With CSU Eastbay CFA Chap Pres Nicolas Baham
https://youtu.be/3EzdWVeF6_M
CFA CSU Eastbay Faculty, Staff & Students Rally For Living Wage and Justice-Strike Call
https://youtu.be/biPoxl55x88
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
One of the demands of the strike is protection of the Black and Brown faculty from profiling by the CSU police force. Strikers said that campus police have followed Black and Brown faculty back to their offices because of their race.
The strike was ended after one day with a tentative settlement
Additional Media:
Statewide CSU CFA Strike & Defending Public Ed With CSU Eastbay CFA Chap Pres Nicolas Baham
https://youtu.be/3EzdWVeF6_M
CFA CSU Eastbay Faculty, Staff & Students Rally For Living Wage and Justice-Strike Call
https://youtu.be/biPoxl55x88
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/GuCq4wlK45s
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network