Twenty nine thousand members of the California Faculty Association went on a historic 5 day strike for living wages and protection of the students and staff. Strikers and a student spoke out at CSU Eastbay on January 22, 2024 about the reasons for the strike and the issues that face. They reported that they have had wage cuts and also the university is cutting programs and faculty threatening the university.One of the demands of the strike is protection of the Black and Brown faculty from profiling by the CSU police force. Strikers said that campus police have followed Black and Brown faculty back to their offices because of their race.The strike was ended after one day with a tentative settlement