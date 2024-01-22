Ceasefire Postcards to Congress

Date:

Saturday, January 27, 2024

Time:

11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Andy

Location Details:

Heyma Yemeni Coffee at 1122 University Ave in Berkeley

Let's flood our congressional representatives with postcards demanding a permanent ceasefire in Gaza! Writing postcards together, in community, we support one another to strengthen our solidarity with the Palestinian people.



We will have a limited number of postcards and stamps available. We highly encourage community members to bring both. We will provide the Senators' and President's addresses. Bring the address of the congressional rep for your district.



We will meet at the Heyma Yemeni Coffee at 1122 University Ave in Berkeley from 11am to 1pm. Spread the word and show up!