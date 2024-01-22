From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
20th Anniversary of The Wild Parrots of Telegraph Hill
Date:
Saturday, January 27, 2024
Time:
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Roxie Theater
Location Details:
3117 16th St, San Francisco, CA 94103
The Wild Parrots of Telegraph Hill will be celebrating its 20th Anniversary at the Roxie Theater featuring a live Q&A with Director Judy Irving and best-selling author Mark Bittner! A homeless musician's life is transformed after he discovers a flock of wild South American parrots living in San Francisco. How they got there is a mystery, but Mark Bittner forms a bond with the exotic birds through his music and his patient, attentive care. Over time he comes to appreciate their individual identities and makes a case for humans to reevaluate their relationship to animals. When he is forced to leave them, he despairs over the birds' fate.
For more information: https://roxie.com/film/the-wild-parrots-of...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jan 22, 2024 1:53PM
