From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Rafael: All out For Palestine!
Date:
Saturday, January 27, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
San Rafael City Plaza
1000 4th St
San Rafael, CA
1000 4th St
San Rafael, CA
Join Marin for Palestine with the largest mass action in this county since the summer of 2020. There will be speakers including Norman Soloman, then a march that goes past Congressman's Jared Huffman's office, where we will be leaving bloodied children shoes/dolls to highlight the genocidal toll. (Feel free to bring your own to add to the pile!).
We are going all out for Ceasefire and Palestinian Liberation! No more genocide & no more apartheid!
Action sponsored by @marin_dsa
We are going all out for Ceasefire and Palestinian Liberation! No more genocide & no more apartheid!
Action sponsored by @marin_dsa
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/marin_dsa/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jan 21, 2024 6:07PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network