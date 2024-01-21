San Rafael: All out For Palestine!

Date:

Saturday, January 27, 2024

Time:

12:00 PM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

San Rafael City Plaza

1000 4th St

San Rafael, CA

Join Marin for Palestine with the largest mass action in this county since the summer of 2020. There will be speakers including Norman Soloman, then a march that goes past Congressman's Jared Huffman's office, where we will be leaving bloodied children shoes/dolls to highlight the genocidal toll. (Feel free to bring your own to add to the pile!).



We are going all out for Ceasefire and Palestinian Liberation! No more genocide & no more apartheid!



Action sponsored by @marin_dsa