Hayward City Council Meeting

Date:

Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Time:

6:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Type:

Critical Mass

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Hayward City Hall

777 B St

Hayward, CA

We are continuing to answer the call to support a liberated Palestine.



Join us to demand city council to divest now!



Tuesday January 23rd at 6:30PM



Plug in - bit.ly/divesthcc



Over 45 days ago, the community demanded Hayward City Council to write a resolution that included the following:

1) An enduring ceasefire in Gaza

2) A divestment of City funds from any businesses supporting the Israeli Government

3) An end to the continued occupation of Palestine



City Council has taken no action. We're not backing down. Tuesday Jan 23 the city of Hayward will review it's investment policy. Tell City Council: DIVEST, NO TAX DOLLARS FOR GENOCIDE!

