Hayward City Council Meeting
Date:
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Time:
6:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Hayward City Hall
777 B St
Hayward, CA
We are continuing to answer the call to support a liberated Palestine.
Join us to demand city council to divest now!
Tuesday January 23rd at 6:30PM
Plug in - bit.ly/divesthcc
Over 45 days ago, the community demanded Hayward City Council to write a resolution that included the following:
1) An enduring ceasefire in Gaza
2) A divestment of City funds from any businesses supporting the Israeli Government
3) An end to the continued occupation of Palestine
City Council has taken no action. We're not backing down. Tuesday Jan 23 the city of Hayward will review it's investment policy. Tell City Council: DIVEST, NO TAX DOLLARS FOR GENOCIDE!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C2Vk6A8yiQN/?i...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jan 21, 2024 5:56PM
