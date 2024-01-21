From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Palo Alto City Council Ceasefire Resolution
Date:
Monday, January 22, 2024
Time:
5:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
250 Hamilton Ave
Palo Alto, CA
Palo Alto, CA
Show up and ask the Palo Alto City Council to agendize a ceasefire resolution. Public comment begins at 5:30pm.
For more information: https://www.araborganizing.org/events/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jan 21, 2024 5:43PM
