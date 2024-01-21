New Beginnings Indigenous Gathering

Date:

Sunday, March 24, 2024

Time:

12:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Central Coast Indigenous Tribe

Location Details:

Lutheran Community Church, 95 Alta Vista Ave, Watsonville

Indigenous gathering with Indigenous arts and crafts, jewelry. We are looking for speakers, dancers, and story tellers.



Free admission. All are welcome. Look to flyer for information.