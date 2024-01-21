From the Open-Publishing Calendar
New Beginnings Indigenous Gathering
Date:
Sunday, March 24, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Central Coast Indigenous Tribe
Location Details:
Lutheran Community Church, 95 Alta Vista Ave, Watsonville
Indigenous gathering with Indigenous arts and crafts, jewelry. We are looking for speakers, dancers, and story tellers.
Free admission. All are welcome. Look to flyer for information.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/6986726498...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jan 21, 2024 3:34PM
