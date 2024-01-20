Queer 4 A Free Palestine

Date:

Thursday, January 25, 2024

Time:

6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

GAY SHAME and QUIT!

Location Details:

The corner of Market and Castro St in SF

FREE THE PEOPLE ❤️ FREE THE LAND



Thursday January 25, 6pm (sharp) at the corner of Castro and Market.



GAYS4GENOCIDE including Scott Wiener, Rafael Mandelman, Matt Dorsey and all their understudies continue to celebrate the mass murder of Palestinians using us as cover.



We say fuck no, they all got to go.



Bring friends 🏴 💜

