Queer 4 A Free Palestine
Thursday, January 25, 2024
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Party/Street Party
GAY SHAME and QUIT!
The corner of Market and Castro St in SF
FREE THE PEOPLE ❤️ FREE THE LAND
Thursday January 25, 6pm (sharp) at the corner of Castro and Market.
GAYS4GENOCIDE including Scott Wiener, Rafael Mandelman, Matt Dorsey and all their understudies continue to celebrate the mass murder of Palestinians using us as cover.
We say fuck no, they all got to go.
Bring friends 🏴 💜
For more information: http://Gayshame.net
