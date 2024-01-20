The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada released new records from residential schools, essentially prisoner-of-war camps where Native children were the victims of genocide. At the same time, the Center for Constitutional Rights in the United States announced that its case of genocide in Palestine filed against President Biden begins in federal court in northern California next Friday.

Double Exposure: Genocide in Residential Schools, as Biden Genocide Case Heads to US Federal CourtBy Brenda Norrell, Censored NewsThe National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada released new records from residential schools, essentially prisoner-of-war camps where Native children were the victims of genocide. At the same time, the Center for Constitutional Rights in the United States announced that its case of genocide in Palestine filed against President Biden begins in federal court in northern California next Friday.The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation said the Oblates are transferring all outstanding records to the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation. The first group of residential school records is now on its public website.The Oblates of Mary Immaculate, a missionary arm of the Catholic Church, staffed 48 of the 139 federally funded residential schools in Canada.The Pope admitted in 2022, after visiting residential schools, that the Catholic Church had committed genocide in residential schools.The government of Canada mandated that Native children be removed from their families and placed in residential schools, operated by the Roman Catholic Church and other churches.The schools were essentially prisoner-of-war camps. Native children were kidnapped from their families and died of disease, torture, starvation, and murder while incarcerated in the schools.The Search for Graves: Mohawk Children Victims of CIA Torture ExperimentsMohawk Mothers are now in court to ensure and protect the search for graves of Native children who were victims of McGill University's hospital in Montreal, the site of the CIA's MKUltra torture experiments. The court case is reported at Mohawk Nation News.A survivor said Mohawk children were among the victims of the CIA's torture and mind control experiments at the Allan Memorial Institute at the university. The experiments included electroshock and the erasure of memory.Lana Ponting, now 82, said she was restrained and drugged at the Allan Memorial Institute when she was 16. She said many Onkwehón:we children were there.In her court affidavit, Ponting described the hospital staff digging graves with red shovels at night and the sudden disappearance of her Indigenous friend and fellow patient, Morningstar.“There are Indigenous people buried there," Ponting said.Genocide Case Against Biden in U.S. Federal CourtIn the United States, the Center for Constitutional Rights announced its case of genocide by President Biden begins with a hearing in federal court in Oakland, California, on Friday, January 26, 2024.The genocide lawsuit, Defense for Children International -- Palestine v. Biden, was filed in November by the Center for Constitutional Rights and co-counsel Van Der Hout of San Francisco, against the President, Secretary of State, and Secretary of Defense.The lawsuit was filed on behalf of two Palestinian human rights organizations, and eight Palestinians in the U.S. and Palestine."The case challenges the U.S. government's failure to prevent and complicity in Israel’s unfolding genocide of the Palestinian people and asks the court to order the Biden administration to cease diplomatic and military support and comply with its legal obligations under international and federal law," the Center for Constitutional Rights said."The hearing on the preliminary injunction motion and the government’s motion to dismiss the case will take place on Friday, January 26."South African Attorneys Preparing Lawsuit Against Biden for GenocideSouth African lawyers are preparing a lawsuit against the United States and the United Kingdom, accusing them of complicity in Israel’s war crimes in Gaza.The lawsuit aims to prosecute those complicit in Israeli crimes in civilian courts in cooperation with lawyers from the U.S. and UK., reports Doha News.The lawsuit seeks to hold the United States responsible for endorsing the genocidal war that has lasted more than 100 days and killed more than 24,000 civilians.“The United States must now be held accountable for the crimes it committed,” said South African lawyer Wikus Van Rensburg.South Africa Invokes Genocide Convention at The HagueSouth Africa invoked the Genocide Convention and presented its case to the International Court of Justice at the Hague."South Africa’s case in The Hague argues that Israel violated the 1948 genocide convention, established in the aftermath of the Holocaust, which mandates that all countries prevent the recurrence of such crimes. It filed an 84-page document with the court detailing acts it says amount to genocide in Gaza," AlJazeera reports.Adila Hassim, a lawyer representing South Africa, told the International Court of Justice that Israel had breached Article II of the Genocide Convention, which included the “mass killing” of Palestinians in Gaza.“Israel deployed 6,000 bombs per week," Hassim said."No one is spared. Not even newborns. UN chiefs have described it as a graveyard for children."International Criminal Court, ICC, Asks to Investigate Israel's War CrimesMexico and Chile asked a separate court this week, the International Criminal Court, ICC, to investigate war crimes by Israel in Palestine. The two countries joined other countries urging an investigation into Israel's war crimes in November: South Africa, Bangladesh, Bolivia, the Comoros and Djibouti.Millions Marching: Blockades of Israeli Ships and U.S. MediaMillions are marching and protesting around the world, from blockading the ZIM ships in Melbourne, Australia today, to the shutdown of Israel's Elbit Systems weapons manufacturers in England -- the world has risen up in defense of Palestinians.Protests at the New York Times have blockaded the entrance and published "The New York Crimes," revealing the newspaper's bias and its failure to stand in defense of the media of Palestine, now being systematically assassinated by Israel.Around the world, hundreds of thousands are marching in solidarity -- in England, Yemen, South Africa, Canada, Morocco, France, Germany, Japan, Indonesia, and Ireland.Speaking passionately for the European Parliament, Clare Daly, a member of the Parliament, told "Butcher Biden" to keep the name of Ireland out of his mouth."The ancestors of the Ireland that you claim to be from disown you. Keep our country out of your mouth.""The people of Europe stand with Palestine and South Africa."War Crime -- Israel's White Phosphorus Traced to U.S.The white phosphorus being used by Israel against civilians is a war crime. The Washington Post documented that the white phosphorus, which sticks to the skin and can cause fatal burns and respiratory distress, came from the United States.It was traced back to Pine Bluff, Arkansas, the only remaining producer of white phosphorus in the Northern Hemisphere. The local area at risk in south central Arkansas is 72 percent black.The Arkansas Times describes the white phosphorus produced at the Pine Bluff Arsenal. "Because it is so highly flammable, white phosphorus is subject to Protocol III of the Geneva Conventions, which prohibits the use of incendiary weapons against civilian targets.""Sometimes, buildings struck by white phosphorus will burn continuously for weeks and victims’ burns will reignite after medical dressings are taken off."Biden's Genocide Case in CaliforniaThe Center for Constitutional Rights said the hearing in the Biden case will include live testimony by plaintiffs and experts and will take place in person at the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, 1301 Clay Street in Oakland, California.The public can view the court’s online stream. Instructions for how to join can be found on Judge Jeffrey S. White’s page on the court website.Read more:National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation -- Search records of residential schools in Canada (use the archives 'browse' drop-down menu at the top)Center for Constitutional Rights Genocide Case Against BidenMohawk Nation NewsTop photo: Blue Quills Residential School, double exposure. Source: National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation.Copyright Censored News