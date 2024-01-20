From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Monterey Protest for Palestine
Date:
Sunday, January 21, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Windows on the Bay Park, Del Monte Beach
Monterey, CA
Monterey, CA
Every Sunday til Ceasefire! Rain or shine!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C1c27KCScEl/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Jan 20, 2024 10:39AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network