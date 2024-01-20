San Francisco: Rally Outside UC Regents Meeting

Thursday, January 25, 2024

7:30 AM - 7:30 AM

Protest

Angela

UCSF Mission Bay Conference Center

San Francisco, CA

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA STUDENTS: Show up to the UC Regents meeting to demand that no more of our tuition dollars be used to invest in the Israeli occupation’s war crimes!



As students returning to campus, we must continue to show our universities that we will not slow down until our demands for divestment from genocide and occupation are met. The UC invests millions of our tuition money into the industrial military war machine for profits. We will not be silenced as our tuition dollars are used to fund the bombing and ongoing genocide of Palestinians. Our institutions are complicit in funding apartheid, occupation, and genocidal war crimes—and we say NO MORE.



Sign up for public comment in person and online to help us fight for UC divestment from the occupation of Palestine and the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza: tinyurl.com/RegentsDivest2024



The occupation and colonization of Palestinians is ongoing, and so our people’s freedom will not be attainable without tangible and systemic change.

We demand total divestment. We refuse to be silent and excuse the inexcusable complicity of our institutions in the genocide and historical subjugation of Palestinians.



As students we will continue to advocate for a free and liberated Palestine—for the end of the siege on Gaza, the end of U.S. aid to the Israeli occupation, and freedom for all Palestinian political prisoners.