War on Gaza: The Root Causes
Date:
Saturday, February 03, 2024
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Catherine Crockett
Email:
Phone:
831-899-7322
Location Details:
Monterey Peace & Justice Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd.Seaside, CA
Sharat G. Lin will offer historical context for the October 7 attack, tracing a century-long history of occupation, displacement, dispossession, and fragmentation in Gaza. Q-and-A will follow. Join us for this in-person event at the Monterey Peace and Justice Center.
Free event. Seats are limited.
Please reserve your ticket on Eventbrite at http://tinyurl.com/Sharat-G-Lin-2-3-24
About the Speaker: Sharat G. Lin is a political economist, photo journalist, and scholar of the Middle East. His talk will cover the historical, political, and social factors that have contributed to the current crisis in Gaza. Stay for the Q-and-A afterward and be part of a meaningful conversation.
Sponsored by the Peace Coalition of Monterey County, Women's International League for Peace and Freedom Monterey County Branch, Veterans For Peace Chapter 46, San Jose Peace and Justice Center, and Human Agenda. Hosted by the Monterey Peace and Justice Center
For more information: https://peacecentral.wordpress.com/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jan 19, 2024 11:53PM
