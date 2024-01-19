From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Stockton Protest for Palestine & Hands off Yemen
Date:
Sunday, January 21, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Sears Parking Lot
Stockton, CA
Stockton, CA
On Sunday, January 21st at 12 pm, the Pro-Palestine community of Stockton will meet in the Sears Parking Lot and rally/chant to the corner of Pacific & March Lane!!
We, as organizers (@progressive.unity and @209forpalestine) are raising awareness for the end to the seige on Gaza, an end to the occupation, an immediate unconditional ceasefire, and the withdrawal of US military violence from Yemen!!
We, as organizers (@progressive.unity and @209forpalestine) are raising awareness for the end to the seige on Gaza, an end to the occupation, an immediate unconditional ceasefire, and the withdrawal of US military violence from Yemen!!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C2LDNa3PTgC/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jan 19, 2024 11:19PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network