Stockton Protest for Palestine & Hands off Yemen

Date:

Sunday, January 21, 2024

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Sears Parking Lot

Stockton, CA

On Sunday, January 21st at 12 pm, the Pro-Palestine community of Stockton will meet in the Sears Parking Lot and rally/chant to the corner of Pacific & March Lane!!



We, as organizers (@progressive.unity and @209forpalestine) are raising awareness for the end to the seige on Gaza, an end to the occupation, an immediate unconditional ceasefire, and the withdrawal of US military violence from Yemen!!

