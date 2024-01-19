From the Open-Publishing Newswire

East Bay Action: Genocide Manufactured Here in the Bay

Date:

Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Time:

9:00 AM - 9:00 AM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

East Bay location to be disclosed morning of the event





Sign up here: The Bay Area is one of the major hubs of the US war machine. A coalition of healthcare workers and allies will be paying a morning visit to a local arms dealer responsible for developing the technology specifically targeting medical workers and infrastructure in Gaza.Systematically destroying health infrastructure is an act of genocide. We are answering the call to disrupt the creation and manufacture of these weapons. We refuse to stand by as these weapons are created under our noses. The goal of this action is to put all local war profiteers on notice and disrupt work at this site to say FREE PALESTINE. There will be programming throughout the day to keep us focused, energized, and disruptive.All are welcome to attend! Healthcare workers are encouraged to attend in their scrubs, coats, and work attire for a strong show of solidarity with our colleagues in Gaza.Sign up here: https://actionnetwork.org/events/save-the-date-protest-genocide-being-manufactured-here-in-the-bay/#