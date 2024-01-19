From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Webinar: Voices of Women Under Occupation
Date:
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Time:
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom
Join Eyewitness Palestine on Wednesday, January 31st at 9am PT for our Voices of Women Under Occupation Webinar, featuring a variety of women speakers who will share stories about their lives under Israeli occupation. During this webinar, you will also hear from advocates who work with the Women's Centre for Legal Aid and Counseling (WCLAC). WCLAC is responsible for the only women's shelter in Palestine and has helped provide resources and counseling to women throughout historic Palestine.
Participation in this event is free as Eyewitness Palestine is seeking to highlight voices in Palestine as broadly as possible. Donations are appreciated. 50% of all proceeds will go to WCLAC
For more information: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/d8a6...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jan 19, 2024 5:53PM
