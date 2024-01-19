Webinar: Voices of Women Under Occupation

Date:

Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Time:

9:00 AM - 10:30 AM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Zoom

Join Eyewitness Palestine on Wednesday, January 31st at 9am PT for our Voices of Women Under Occupation Webinar, featuring a variety of women speakers who will share stories about their lives under Israeli occupation. During this webinar, you will also hear from advocates who work with the Women's Centre for Legal Aid and Counseling (WCLAC). WCLAC is responsible for the only women's shelter in Palestine and has helped provide resources and counseling to women throughout historic Palestine.



Participation in this event is free as Eyewitness Palestine is seeking to highlight voices in Palestine as broadly as possible. Donations are appreciated. 50% of all proceeds will go to WCLAC