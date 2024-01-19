From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Webinar: Live from Jericho
Date:
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Time:
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom
Join Eyewitness Palestine on Wednesday, January 24th at 9am PT for our Live from Jericho Webinar, featuring speakers who call Jericho home, including former professional athlete, Tariq Samarat.
Participation in this event is free as Eyewitness Palestine is seeking to highlight voices in Palestine as broadly as possible. Donations are appreciated.
Participation in this event is free as Eyewitness Palestine is seeking to highlight voices in Palestine as broadly as possible. Donations are appreciated.
For more information: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/92ce...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Jan 19, 2024 5:48PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network