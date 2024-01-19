Webinar: Live from Jericho

Date:

Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Time:

9:00 AM - 10:30 AM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Zoom

Join Eyewitness Palestine on Wednesday, January 24th at 9am PT for our Live from Jericho Webinar, featuring speakers who call Jericho home, including former professional athlete, Tariq Samarat.



Participation in this event is free as Eyewitness Palestine is seeking to highlight voices in Palestine as broadly as possible. Donations are appreciated.