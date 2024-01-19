From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Animal Rights Rally and March for Free Palestine
Bay Area Animal Rights Activists rally and march to demand a stop to the ongoing genocide in Gaza and to let humans and animals live
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo(BERKELEY, Jan 18) - Animal rights activists rallied in front of UC Berkeley's Sproul Hall and marched to demand a ceasefire and an end to the ongoing genocide in Gaza and occupation of Palestine.
24,000+ civilians killed and 60,000+ injured by the hands of the IOF and Israeli government. Not only humans are suffering. Animals have been left starving in zoos, donkeys run over by IOF tanks, and countless numbers of dogs/cats left houseless in the streets.
The animal rights community sees the connections in the mass killings committed toward nonhuman animals and atrocities committed toward Palestinians in their land with impunity. Israel’s genocide towards Palestine are supported by the U.S. government using OUR tax dollars. They take it to the streets and take a bold stance against militarism’s brutal violence towards Palestine that’s devastating the environment in addition to humans and animals.
They join other social justice groups to speak out against Zionism that drives Israel’s ethnic cleansing of Gaza and to elevate the voices of Palestinians in the fight for their right to exist.
