Thousands of San Francisco City workers may be going on strike on July 1 for a contract. They face massive privatization and outsourcing and a union busting drive by Mayor London Breed and the City managers. Billions of dollars are going to outsourcing with the support of the Democrats on the Board Of Supervisors backed by the Mayor

UFCLP Statement On SF City Workers Contract, Privatization & Non-profitsSTOP The WAR On Public Workers, Unite With Non-Profit WorkersAnd Public Pay For Public Workers.There is a war on San Francisco public workers that has been going on for decades and run by Democratic Party politicians.Year after year and the mayor and the Supervisors have been outsourcing billions of dollars to workers doing the same work at non-profits like HealthRight 360 and other so called business districts.The workers at these privately run operations are doing city work from DPH, DPW and many other departments. Private workers are cleaning our streets, running public services and staffing agencies at substandard wages, benefits and conditions. There is also a massive corruption crisis which is part and parcel of the privatization and outsourcing by the politicians. They are also destroying the merit system and rule of the three to bring in workers without civil service protection and professionalism. This is union busting.The City unions need to fight for public pay for public workers and these non-profit workers need to be brought into the City workforce instead of being used to undermine public services.The privatizers and corrupt non-profits which the Mayor and politicians support have also been attacking non-profit workers like at the Tenderloin Neighborhood Development Corporation where 20 workers were laid off with no notice and at the Companeros Del Barrio where day care workers face the closure of their space. These workers have been exposing the corruption of the non-profit managers.The CCSF HR manager Carol Isen and the San Francisco Civil Service Commission under Breed with the support of the BOS continue to support the privatization of public services with no oversight of these massive agencies while they stall on hiring permanent public workers.At the same time over 1,000 SF City workers from SEIU were illegally terminated and coerced to retire early if they did not get a vaccine.The SEIU 1021 president Theresa Rutherford agreed to these actions despite the fact that in Alameda and Los Angels SEIU 721 no workers were fired for not taking the vaccine.These were lives were directly harmed by this action of Rutherford and Breed and this will cost the cities hundreds of millions of dollars.It is time for these officials and politicians to go and we need these workers back serving the people of San Francisco.Behind this crisis is the massive economic decline of San Francisco and other cities run by Democrats and Republicans. The massive tax breaks to the over 80 billionaires in San Francisco and over 186 in California while people have no housing, healthcare and public education is being attacked like at SF City college and SFUSD.At the same time the politicians and our unions continue to support the trillions of dollars for the war machine and billions more for Israel and Ukraine. Every penny spent for war is coming out of healthcare, social services, education and housing.The right-wing shift by the capitalist politicians blaming the poor and oppressed for this crisis is a reactionary propaganda agenda to turn people away from the real causes of this crisis.which is this capitalist system.We need to prepare for a strike of not only all city workers but all workers in San Francisco and with a demand for living wages, housing for all and the prohibition of outsourcing and privatization in CCSF and the State.The plan of the union busters is to pit public workers against other workers and we cannot fight it with the Democratic Party which is responsible for running San Francisco and California. We need independent labor working class candidates and a party in the City, in the State and nationally with a working class program.The growth of Trump and a fascist movement is the direct result of the decline of US imperialism which is leading us to world war. These wars and the war machine only benefits the war profiteers yet the Democrats in our State continue to support the trillions going to war instead of the infrastructure and the people of our city and country.An Injury To One Is An Injury To All, Stop All Outsourcing and Privatization, Rehire The 1,000 Fired City Workers.We need to build a rank and file committee of all city workers, non-profit workers and all union members in a united front not just with a working class program to defend our lives and our families.United Front Committee For A Labor Party