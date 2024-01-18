top
International Anti-War

Sudan Discussion Series: An Introduction to the War in Sudan

Date:
Saturday, January 20, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Nas Al Sudan, Project Taghyir
Location Details:
Zoom
Nas Al Sudan and Project Taghyir invite you to a monthly Discussion on Sudan. Each month will cover a unique topic with an aim to provide insight into the complexities of the war in Sudan and its impact, fostering discussions among the diaspora, displaced individuals, and those within Sudan. After establishing a foundational understanding, we will delve into other topics based on your interests!

Join us for our first discussion on Saturday, January 20th, at 2 pm EST / 7 pm GMT. Please RSVP at tinyurl.com/SudanDS. If you’re unable to attend, a recording will be posted on our YouTube Channel, with Arabic subtitles to follow.

The Sudan Discussion Series will take a panel-style format, offering a platform for speakers to present and engage in dialogue, while also providing viewers with the opportunity to ask questions and actively participate in the discussions.

Do you have a specific topic in mind that you’d like us to cover? Any suggestions for speakers we should invite? Feel free to comment below (on Instagram).

Original post: https://www.instagram.com/nasalsudan/p/C2KuN2WOF91/
For more information: https://vcu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEkf...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 18, 2024 8:05PM
