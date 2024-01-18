From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Fight for Free Speech: Drop the Charges Against the Uhuru 3 & Free Leonard Peltier
Date:
Saturday, February 17, 2024
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Teach-In
Teach-In
WSnyder
WSnyder
Location Details:
Tamarack Oakland, 1501 Harrison Street, Oakland
“Fight for Free Speech,” teach-in features Mwezi Odom, chair of the Hands Off Uhuru Fight-Back Coalition, Penny Hess, Chairwoman of the African People’s Solidarity Committee and Dawn Lawson of the Leonard Peltier Ad Hoc Defense Committee.
* Hess is one of the “Uhuru 3” facing 10 years in prison under a bogus DOJ indictment attacking her free speech rights to support black liberation.
* Lawson will speak on the campaign to free Leonard Peltier, an Indigenous leader unjustly imprisoned for 46 years.
* Odom leads the Hands Off Uhuru Fight-back Coalition to fight the US government’s attempt to silence the anti-colonial freedom struggles.
In 2022, the FBI raided seven homes and offices of the Uhuru Movement and the US government indicted Chairman Omali Yeshitela and the Uhuru 3. In 1977, the FBI framed American Indian Movement leader Leonard Peltier. Both are attempts by the US government to silence the anti-colonial struggle.
Come to learn and to join the fight-back of African, Indigenous, Palestinian and all oppressed peoples for free speech and liberation! Free and open to the public. The event is both in person and also will be streamed live at https://www.youtube.com/@UhuruSolidarity
Contact oakland [at] uhurusolidarity.org for more info.
For more information: http://tinyurl.com/UhuruOakland
